Recently, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released information that accuses former President Barak Obama’s (including his intelligence staff’s) conspiracy to subvert President Trump’s administration during his first presidency in 2016. The Obama administration pushed a theory that the Russian government interfered in the election, much of the evidence of which was fabricated. Apparently, the Obama administration was trying to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s election. Gabbard referred the evidence to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

Republican, specifically MAGA, supporters are pushing for treason or sedition indictments against Obama and many members of his former administration. It does take the Department of Justice some time to review the information and build a case with a high probability of conviction. Yet pressure is building against Attorney General Pam Bondi to indict and arrest Obama and other officials to initiate a prosecution.

Bondi and the Department of Justice (DOJ) may indeed prosecute Obama and some of the intelligence officials. The structural problem with the American federal government yields a massive delay in accountability for Obama and his administration. Regovernance has addressed the structural problem before: allowing the accountability process (DOJ) to report to a politically driven chief executive (President) ensures the President and those in his administration will not be held accountable. In this case, it is former President Obama and those in his intelligence networks who were not held accountable for 4 years under Trump, but also 4 years under Biden. That is 8 years of not being held accountable at all for potential crimes committed.

The undercurrent of this major structural problem is that the only way senior government officials can be held accountable is for the rival party to be in power periodically, but only the rival party will prosecute the current party in power for wrongdoing. It is truly rare for a political party to take out its own who commit wrongdoing, with the noted exceptions of building plausible deniability.

Laid over the fact that political parties don’t prosecute their own members is the self serving Statute of Limitations. Relatively minor crimes have a limited time period for prosecution. This means that, since we have to wait until a rival political party comes to the fore, many criminal acts committed by the current regime may have the Statute of Limitations run out prior to regime change.

As a simple example, suppose the treasury secretary embezzles millions of dollars during Franklin Roosevelt’s (FDR) first year in office. Let’s suppose the Statute of Limitations is 10 years for embezzlement. FDR was in office for more than 12 years, which means his treasury secretary can keep all the money he stole because he will not likely be held accountable by FDR’s DOJ.

If the Obama administration is charged for crimes, obtains a fair trial and some are convicted, that is good for rule of law and justice. Yet, what shines the light on the government’s structural problem is the simple fact that Obama officials were not investigated and indicted for 8 long years. The DOJ and its accountability process must be independent of the Executive (and Legislative) Branch of government, otherwise key government functionaries will continue to have the green light to commit crimes, thus being continuously above the law.