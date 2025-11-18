The US government shut down recently surfaced some viral Tiktok videos about the short term delay of SNAP benefits. I recently wrote about this in the context of collective justice, something that many in blue states tend to support, rather than personal responsibility. Collective justice simply won’t solve economic problems because it can’t, though it serves as a cloaking device for those who won’t or can’t understand how their own personal decisions are contributing to the economic situation.

There is a common tendency to view issues in the binary: left/right, rich/poor, Democrat/Republican. It is coming clear, however, that the binary debate about marketable skills and abilities just won’t suffice anymore, if it ever did. Many SNAP recipients do indeed work, but their incomes are too low to provide for their material needs. These recipients are not lazy, defined traditionally. They are hard working, yet they do not earn enough in the free market to make ends meet.

There is something to this, however, that needs to be said. In a phrase: laziness comes at two levels. Chris Argyris, a professor of business at Harvard, articulates this phenomenon in terms of organizations. Briefly, organizations learn concepts like technology, processes, accounting, sales, etc - something he calls “single loop learning.” Organizations that learn how to learn more efficiently and faster have a distinct competitive advantage is very difficult to displace (double loop learning).

SNAP recipients often work hard and are motivated to provide value to the market (single loop). The fact that they cannot earn enough to live without assistance means they lack the skills or ambition to obtain the skills required to produce more income (double loop). The government fills in the gap with SNAP payments.

Those who rely on single loop ambition will always experience this problem. Creative destruction in the market place, government caused financial and health crises and other economic phenomena destroy old professions to make way for new ones. Agricultural jobs gave way to the factory, assembly jobs got computerized, programming became services and e-commerce. The new stalwart on the horizon is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and it is coming fast; for many it is already here.

Double loop thinking for all workers and business owners is required. Time and some savings must be spent on ensuring skill relevance. Auto workers in the 1980’s to CNN anchors recently all must determine the value they can provide to a marketplace of what is, not what used to be. As much as our local rotary phone repairman is ambitious (wants to work hard), he simply does not have the skillset to operate in today’s economy.

Further, the fact that he did not invest the time and a little money into his skill portfolio necessarily means he is actually lazy. Labor and work is not simply a vestige of ambition, it is competence calibrated to today’s economy. Competency relevance matters just as much as working hard.

Governments know this, which is why they spend billions on retraining programs. Though the programs have a high probability of not being very relevant, they are government programs after all, they are based on the recognition that workers need to possess competencies that serve today’s market at a minimum, tomorrow’s market would be even better.

The expectation that people be personally responsible is commonly shared among members of today’s democracies, particularly in the United States. Redistributive welfare is there for those who cannot work or, perhaps, for those working through a temporary setback. The systems were not promised to be a place where laziness manifests itself. Those without ambition who avail themselves of the welfare state are rightly criticized for not meeting single loop expectations. Moreover, those who fail periodically upgrade their skills demonstrate a lack of awareness of what the market demands and, therefore are not measuring up to meeting their double loop obligations.

Taxpayers are rightly frustrated as more than 50% of the taxes they pay go to redistributive payments to people who don’t work or earn too little. While single loop and double loop responsibilities for all workers are real among the populace, governments are unable or unwilling to install discernment processes that can effectively differentiate between these cases and those where an individual who literally cannot work. SNAP and other welfare TikTok videos simply increase the frustration, as those most likely to have access to TikTok are able bodied.

Taxpayers in western democracies are generally content to have welfare systems to support those in a what if scenario: layoffs, health degradation, accidents or other situations outside one’s control. Taking care of the most vulnerable is a hallmark of social cohesion. Pretending to be vulnerable is not. Frustration with the system ramps up when the violations single and double loop personal responsibilities become rampant and the system continues to allow payments to flow. Taxpayers frame this as “lazy” on both counts.