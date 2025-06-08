There is a consistent refrain among lawyer-turned-media personalities: “rule of law.” Laura Ingraham from Fox uses the term, as has Rachel Maddow of MSNBC fame. Whether they are the political left or right, it is obvious that the media uses the term when convenient. The concept of justice in the United States and, I submit, in western countries overall is being degraded.

Over time, we have seen two things happen with accountability and justice in the United States, one starting with the advent of intersectional (woke) ideology and one that comes from a government with an increasing socialist orientation.

First, let’s start with the growth of the growing socialist orientation. As governments have grown and as time passes, they tend to reduce punishments for crimes. Retail theft (e.g. shoplifting), for example, was a capital crime (meaning the punishment is the death penalty) in the UK until 1832. Today, Parliament is promulgating an increase in the penalty for retail theft from a summary offense (no punishment) to a whopping 6 months in jail, but only if they assaulted a retail clerk as well.

The same is happening in the United States, as California voters chose to reduce retail and drug crimes from serious felonies to unserious misdemeanors. Proposition 47, voted into law by left leaning Californians, substantially reduces punishments for retail theft and drug possession convictions. The rise in shoplifting and store closures in San Francisco act as testaments to the reduction in punishment.

Socialism collectivizes society, therefore individual accountability loses relevance. We see this in reparations demands, toxic masculinity cries and assertions of so called “systemic racism.” It is easy to paint a broad brush across groups of people, but it is also intellectually dishonest and lazy. More importantly, it simply does not represent justice, because socialism cannot infuse justice in any traditional sense. Group justice is not about one’s behavior, it is based on undefined privileges or victimhood due to immutable characteristics.

Another “rule of law” gap stems from intersectionality, the hierarchical structure of oppression. The United States witnessed examples of how the more liberal parts of the country treat woke allies during the riots and civil unrest following George Floyd’s death in 2020. A report from the Major Cities Chief’s Association, a law enforcement group, identified a major challenge with how predominantly “left-leaning” (my words) prosecutors handled the myriad of arrests of violent protestors:

“More than half (53%) of all agencies reported that their District Attorney’s Office elected not to prosecute protest-related cases. More than half of these agencies (19 out of 36) indicated their local District Attorney dismissed “a lot” of cases. One agency reported that a local District Attorney dismissed more than 600 cases and would only pursue cases that had multiple charges. In some instances, prosecutors refused to charge those arrested for felony crimes committed during the protests despite the availability of video evidence and suspect confessions. Large sums of money were also collected through public fundraising and other means to post bail for some protesters, who in turn attended the next protest and re-committed the same crimes.”

In effect, prosecutors are treating violent woke protestors as allies and utilizing their prosecutorial discretion authority to allow the protestors to avoid accountability. Interestingly, this includes those protestors who do not meet intersectionality standards. Protestors who are white, cis-male, and heterosexual who committed crimes to further the movement were not prosecuted because of their ally status.

Traditionally, justice is about getting what one deserves, usually in the criminal sense. Actions, plus intent are weighed against laws to determine violations and punishments are assigned within a predetermined range. Punishments are weighed to fit the crime, harsh enough without being unduly cruel.

Contemporarily, we are moving away from justice. Collectivist policies ensure that the innocent are actually guilty - how many will have to pay higher taxes to accommodate reparations, welfare, even foreign development, though they did not contribute to the problem?

Conversely, intersectionality and its woke implementation ensures that purveyors of crimes are honored. In so far as prosecutor ideologies are woke, a higher probability exists that prosecutorial discretion is used to set the arrested free. Actual perpetrators of crimes are not prosecuted, and know they will not be prosecuted. This leads to more crimes, particularly at protests: property crimes, assaults and worse, murders and rapes.

The problem is exacerbated when leftist protests hit fever pitch. Some of the most emotionally invested in woke ideology can be incited to commit major crimes in response to leftist protests. After months of anti-Israel protests on woke college campuses, a man murdered a jewish couple outside of a museum in Washington DC. Perhaps such a high profile murder will result in a prosecution, but as we found in the George Floyd riots and the Columbia University anti-Israel protests, crimes are often not prosecuted by woke aligned prosecutors.

Failure to prosecute crimes is dangerous, because of the high probability that it will lead to more crime. Worse, prosecuting the innocent will eventually lead to a general mistrust and rejection of the very system that makes “rule of law” matter.

Western countries are on a path that will lead to upheaval if they are not careful. A strong system of justice is one of the few purposes for a government. If this fails, the purpose for government is reduced substantially. As citizens sense that government is not serious about justice, it is highly likely the nation will see a rise in vigilantism, something no reasonable person desires.