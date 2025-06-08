Regovernance

Steve Boronski
4d

The law has become the rules as illustrated here:

Today, Parliament is promulgating an increase in the penalty for retail theft from a summary offense (no punishment) to a whopping 6 months in jail, but only if they assaulted a retail clerk as well.

Rules are made to be broken but laws should always apply.

Government has been making laws for five hundred years and they still need more?

Sober Christian Gentleman
4d

