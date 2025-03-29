Senator Bernie Sanders (I - Vermont) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-New York) recently held a rally in Denver to partly protest President Trump and to make the case against “oligarchy” taking over the country. Senator Sanders continues to make the case against capitalism and continues to support socialism-under-new-management: so called “democratic socialism.” AOC, as she is called, is considered by many in the Democratic Party to be its new, fresh face and future leader.

Both presenters support socialism at varying levels. Democrats have said they are the party of the working and middle class. Their rallying cries are a hodgepodge of different things: “tax the rich” (at continuously higher levels), “fight for $15” (raising the minimum wage), “_____ is a right” (fill in the blank with healthcare, higher education, government sponsored abortion or any other socialist service/product dejure).

The undercurrent of the these rally points is that everyone has equal outcomes, at least that is what we are told. Our empathy draws us to the ideal of everyone having enough to eat, a place to live, medical care, education, etc., irrespective of their personal past or family situation. Those who are more likely to allow their emotions to form their world view are naturally drawn to socialism fall in three groups:

Empaths: some are naturally extremely empathetic at the plight of others and socialism looks like a fix for people who fell into trouble. Many of these people live their lives continuously volunteering, doing more than their part pulling the social fabric together. Their primary desire is to make the world better through action and tend to be the “foot soldiers” for the movement.

Allies: as we have found, in every social movement, there are people who want to be affiliated with it for notoriety. A good example are wealthy celebrities who ally themselves with the transgendered, abortion rights, or anti racism. While Empaths may prefer to work tirelessly in the shadows, allies seek publicity for themselves speaking for the movement. The primary desire here is the upward movement of their social status associated with being a good person.

Activators: there are those who spend a massive amount of their time working to formalize a movement and provide structure to it, with the goal of making the movement endure. Formalization activities include setting up legal structures such as non-profits, fund raising processes and advertising. The goal here is to sustain action or progress that is directionally consistent with the movement’s goals.

Social movements are one thing when they are in their infancy and growing, they tend to be true to their defined principles. The early and middle stages are full of optimism, particularly when they get a few early wins. Perhaps a law is changed here and there in the movement’s favor and the members celebrate.

What happens when the movement becomes the new reality, when the goals of the movement are realized? The empaths go back to their lives helping others because it’s over. The allies move on to another cause in their endless quest to remain a relevant celebrity, which was their goal in the first place.

The activator, on the other hand, spent his or her life working to formalize this movement and what’s the payoff? The activator who set up the movement’s structure desires an ROI on the effort. In the Black Lives Matter movement, for example, the activators got seven figure checks for their part in formalizing it.

Now, consider the desire for socialism in all of its forms: base socialism, communism, so called “democratic socialism” within the context of this model. College students and their friends gravitate to the empath role so they can help for less fortunate. Allies include a few progressive government leaders, Marxist university professors and some non-profit leaders, seeking fame or to maintain their relevance. The activators are those who push socialism the hardest, such that their name becomes associated with the movement. If socialism becomes the economic system of the nation, the activators will wrestle among themselves for power.

Activators know that power translates into wealth. The nation of Belarus, nestled between Poland and the Russian Federation is an example that socialism activators likely keep in mind. After Belarus threw off the yoke of the USSR in the early 1990’s, it became a socialist nation with a slowly emerging market economy. Alexander Lukashenko became its president. The socialist promise of equal outcomes for all didn’t translate in Belarus: in a country where the average salary is $700 a month, Lukashenko is worth $10 billion. In order to compare apples to apples, if Lukashenko earned an average of merely 5% on his net worth, he would be making nearly $42,000,000 per month, in contrast with the average Belarusian worker at $700 monthly. Equality of outcome, indeed!

Empaths and allies are naive in their quest for a better society. They may well honestly believe they are doing something great for society. However, there are historical and political reality gaps in their thinking. Once their favorite activator gets political power, there is an overwhelming tendency to use it for personal gain at the expense of the country. We don’t even have to go back to the telling examples of Stalin’s Russia and Mao’s China, with the resultant political oppression and mass murder. We can simply look at socialism countries today: Lukashenko in Belarus and Maduro in Venezuela. Both leaders are wealthy and obviously well fed; their people, not so much.

The organizational structure of a socialist country is the problem: socialist policy is decided by the collective: democratically or by party. However, policy enforcement is centralized under the leader. Policies are irrelevant if not enforced. Also, policy exceptions are made, in effect, if the leader decides not to enforce them under certain conditions, mostly as the policies relate to himself and his family.

Socialism cannot escape this organizational problem. Activators will always seek power to formalize a social movement. Once socialism is the default structure, the activator will ensure exceptions for his friends and family, an obvious contradiction to the collectivist mindset of “we’re all in this together.”

There are two relatively outspoken groups who support socialism: unambitious empaths and political activators. The former get “free” resources, defined as “paid for by the ambitious against their will.” The latter get rich, usually very rich, at the expense of the country, all the while preaching that nobody should get rich.

Contrary to popular opinion, it is not the poor who seek socialism, because socialism is not for the poor. In a dynamic capitalist nation, poverty is transitory - it can be overcome with discipline and ambition and has thousands of times. Socialism is for the political activator, who seeks the opportunity to become “Dear Leader” and all of the anti-socialist riches that power can provide.

We would be wise to question the intent of all politicians. Those who rail against wealth, but get insulted when their wealth is questioned are probably activators seeking more wealth through contradiction. Their care for the country is all make-believe.