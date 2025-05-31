A recent article was penned on the opinion page of The Hill recently, titled “America has a Billionaire Problem, and We Need a Wealth Tax to Fix It.” The author is Alan Davis, who is listed as the Director of WhyNot Initiative, a social justice program designed to implement leftist policies in the United States. The organization advocates for tax increases on the wealthy to redistribute income.

The article is a continuation of the argument of many on the big government left that has three parts: 1) billionaires are dangerous, 2) the government should increase taxes on their income, wealth or both, 3) it’s ok if the author makes this claim because he or she is a rich person too. This is a standard argument that is supposed to be compelling for moderates and conservatives alike. Of course, the argument isn’t sufficient in the least.

Claim #1 - billionaires are dangerous: apparently, billionaires have a lot of money they can utilize to purchase political clout. First, in order for a transaction to take place, a taker of billionaire’s money must participate. It is illegal for legislators to take bribes and some, such as Senator Bob Menendez, have been convicted for doing so. Interestingly, Menendez did not take money from a billionaire, he took money from Egypt, a foreign country. Therefore, the Davis’ prescription would have failed to prevent this particular case, and likely many others.

I am also suspect of those who call out billionaires as the concentrated source of wealth to shape government policy. There are other concentrations that could easily be utilized. Private and public sector unions have millions in lobbying funds available to them and used for lobbying Congress. Likewise, the danger of the legacy media to exert pressure on Congress and the electorate is a source of significant power as well, exhibited by the media’s cover up of Biden’s mental acuity. Davis is conveniently silent on other groups buying Congress beyond billionaires.

Claim #2 - we should tax billionaires’ wealth: Davis is attempting the resurrect the wealth tax on billionaires back from the failed Kamala Harris campaign. Here, we run into short and long run difficulty. In the short term, a 10% tax on total billionaire wealth forces billionaires to annually sell assets to raise cash to pay their taxes. Billionaires don’t necessarily have access to cash, most of their wealth is tied up in their businesses either directly in assets or in stock. A mass sell off annually by billionaires would negatively impact the employment rate as employees get laid off, or on the stock market as billionaires are forced to sell off stock en masse. There are a host of issues with a wealth tax in the short run: constitutionality, wealth flight, and transaction costs. Disincentives abound for wealth taxes, which is not surprising - people don’t work to simply pay the government.

The longer run problems with a wealth tax is that, once in place, the rate will undoubtedly rise incrementally. The income tax is instructive here: the government promised a low marginal income tax of 1% to replace tariffs in 1913. Fast forward 40 years, Congress votes in a marginal tax rate of 91%, a 90 percentage point increase. We would hope Congress would not be so stupid as to raise the wealth tax by 90 percentage points from a 10% baseline, but this acts a precedent. We can be nearly certain, however, that Congress will want to soak the rich by both increasing the tax rate from 10%, plus they will be enticed to raise revenue by expanding those subject to the tax. The establishment of a wealth tax is a gateway to higher rates and the expansion of those subject to the tax.

Claim #3 - I support the government taxing billionaires and I am rich: this is a strange, yet consistent refrain coming from supporters of big government. The intent is to make a public case that the rich want to be taxed more. There are two problems with this sentiment. First, Davis has no right to speak for anyone but himself, so the fact that he is rich is irrelevant. Second, why would a rich person demand that the government tax them, when the IRS does offer the opportunity for individuals to pay more than they owe on the IRS website? The reason is that it is unlikely that Mr. Davis is a billionaire, so he isn’t speaking for himself. He wants others to pay more in tax, but is most likely unwilling himself.

There is another objection that big government apologists cannot overcome - government waste and fraud is unknown because the stewardship systems (budgeting accounting, reporting) are broken and the government has no intention to repair and maintain them. I have argued that government, particularly the US federal government, is a poor steward of taxpayer funds. Agency heads often have no idea where their money goes, sometimes to the point where they fail multiple audits. The stewardship problem must be fixed well before tax increases are considered.

Imagine if your spouse spent all of the money in your bank account and could not recall where the money went, how much was spent, nor what was purchased? How likely would it be that you would take a second job to support your spouse on this basis? In short, why throw good money after bad?

Wealth tax supporters, like those who support most other tax schemes, attempt to make the case that the government does not have enough money. What is really behind this argument is the desire to take another step towards socialism, enabling the government to take more income and expand dependency on it.