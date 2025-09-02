Governments have the unique responsibility to protect their nations. The alliances and defenses they build support the viability of the country is a basic, core mission of governments. Integral to its core mission is to keep information from potential enemies: military technology and capability, political intent, basis of negotiation, identification of key national spies and agents.

Most citizens understand that government secrets are appropriate for the country because secrecy is invaluable to keeping enemies at bay and key government employees safe. This is a reasonable take - trust government employees who protect the nation from outright enemies, or who capture those willing to steal important military or other technology.

However, the rules for classified information have morphed, as they almost always do for policies administered by the government, to protect unpopular political or perhaps criminal behavior among our political elites? Recently, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released over 100 classified documents on the RussiaGate scandal where a large cadre of the government lied about President Trump’s ties to Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin. Gabbard indicated that there was a “treasonous conspiracy” and a “years long coup” attempt by Obama administration officials. Gabbard sent these document to the Department of Justice for a prosecutorial evaluation.

Republicans and Democrats are asking different questions, ranging from the Republican inquiry as to Obama’s culpability in this scandal and whether it was criminal, to the Democrats wondering why Gabbard would declassify these documents. The real question for citizens is much different: why should politically embarrassing documents be classified at all, and who gets to determine why documents are classified? We can answer the second question fairly easily:

Presidential Executive Orders (the current one is 13526) define who gets to classify documents. Original Classification Authorities (OCA) include the president, vice president and the heads of federal departments. In all, approximately 1,500 people operate with the OCA role who have the direct authority to classify documents. Given how busy the OCA’s are, they are allowed to delegate classification to lower ranking subordinates (called Derivative Classifications) - career bureaucrats who follow classified operating procedures when classifying documents. In all, over 98% of government documents are classified by lower level government bureaucrats and may not even be seen by more senior level OCAs. This makes sense because of the sheer volume of government documents that are classified annually - nearly 50 million in 2018 alone and growing.

There is significant complexity in document classification procedures, guidelines of what to classify and how measures in thousands of pages. Bureaucrats without any training, using ancient and cryptic guidelines are doing their best to determine what gets classified and its level of secrecy. In the end, it is easier to classify documents than to risk blowback from senior government officials (via the media) or the courts for not classifying them.

As a result of overwhelmed government bureaucrats using a deteriorated process, and of senior government employees who try to hide political maneuvers from the public, more of the people’s information gets classified than doesn’t. Intentional over-classifications can be chalked up publicly as simple errors from overwhelmed functionaries.

This is yet another competence gap for the government, yet another reason to want a smaller government. Beyond how the federal government mismanages tax payer money, the American federal government classifies many documents, often erroneously, behind the executive order’s national security standard. This works for politicians, notably those on Epstein Island, as well as deep state misinformants and, until recently, former Obama officials involved in RussiaGate.

The people’s information should be kept secret and accessible to only those with legitimate authorization, but only if they meet national security standards. However, what is broken remains a consistent government theme: conflicting interests. Those who manage what gets classified are often those who misbehave or even commit crimes. Damning evidence gets classified by the scandalous. Upon receiving inquiries from investigative journalists, the political elite wipe the request away, calling it a conspiracy theory, while basking in the knowledge that boxes of legitimately damning evidence is classified.