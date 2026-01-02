Senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont-I) has a history of calling out Wall Street and everything it represents: greed, wealth, power. Democrats have generally supported his stance, initially because of shareholder loyalty to short term returns and the cost of short time horizons on workers. More recently, the target of their support has adjusted to be aimed at Wall Street denizens themselves. “Short termism” has changed to the much maligned “corporate greed.” More recently, the tenor has adjusted to the outlook of artificial intelligence and its impact on the labor market.

Congress and Wall Street make strange bed fellows. First, Wall Street is blamed anytime an investment series goes up, thus creating more millionaires. Second, and at the same time, every time a new Congressional bill looks to pass or fail, Members run to their offices and call their brokers to profit off the information. This happens to the tune of 675 million shares annually over the past 5 years by just 120 Senators and Representatives. Translated, Congress is criticizing the very system, while trading millions of shares on their own accounts often with information that has not been made public. The absolute queen of Congressional side hustles is one Nancy Pelosi, who makes Warren Buffet look like landscaper by contrast. A 17,000% investment return isn’t anything to scoff at.

What is the purpose of Wall Street, other than to enrich the wealthy Members of Congress? The Wall Street investment houses are those that mould the economic future of the nation through investment. They take bets on companies whose strategic plans, product or service proposals and management quality lend themselves to incredible levels of future profits. The arena of betting on the future, as Ohio State supporters learned vis-a-vis the College Football Playoff, contains the high likelihood of getting it wrong. Investment houses are much like the “evil” pharmaceutical companies who lose hundreds of millions of dollars trying to find the next billion dollar winner. It is essentially gambling, but not within the Las Vegas or Monaco sense, where odds are predetermined. Imagine gambling where the odds are not determined at all. You could easily lose everything and there may not ever be a payoff. Also imagine the minimum bet might be $1 million or $10 million. This industry is not for those with low stress tolerances.

Are investment houses performing a good service to society? Well it depends on your perspective around innovation and new products. The smart phone, that ubiquitous super computer in your pocket, was born of Bill Hambrecht and George Quist, two investment bankers who took Apple public. It is true that Steve Jobs and his team came up with idea of an iPhone, but Hambrecht and Quist (later purchased by Morgan Stanley) built the cash runway for Jobs and team to launch their “Apple 747” into the stratosphere. Money buys time: time to fail repeatedly. Broke companies cannot tinker, they must have a cash lifeline established first, before they can solve national or global problems, perhaps ones like the iPhone we didn’t even know of at the time.

Perhaps your perspective is that innovation is a waste of money, then I am sure you enjoy chopping wood for heat and spinning your own candle wax for light. I respect the Amish for actually aligning their views with their lifestyle, unlike our many college students and faculty who ironically criticize the wealth that built the hallowed halls of this or that ivy league university.

Imagine publicly denouncing your rich parents on your iPhone and shaking your fist in their face for their seemingly wrongful investment wealth, as you complete another day at Vassar and getting into your limousine to head to your Poughkeepsie top floor luxury apartment. Perhaps you could sit on the heated balcony in the winter, sipping on your $10 latte, while reading Das Kapital. If it gets too cold on the balcony, you can always slip into your Moncler Grenoble coat. After all, you can take solace in the fact that you are following in the noble footsteps of that hypocritical Luddite Bernie Sanders.