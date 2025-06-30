To my wonderful readers: We some some temporary illnesses at the Hermens house over the weekend. I apologize for being two days late with this piece. Thank you so very much for reading.

Liu Shaoqi joined the Chinese Communist Party in 1921 at the tender age of 23. He was well educated and an excellent public speaker. He was a friend of Mao Zedong. They came up the ranks together and jointly supported the vision of using communism to build a greater, more equal China. There was one main difference between the two men - Shaoqi advocated a gradual transition for China to the communist vision, while Mao maintained the need for an accelerated rate of change.

Over the years, Shaoqi rose through the ranks within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), to the point where he was the head of China’s government and the heir apparent to the Chairman of the CCP, Mao Zedong. He became the second most powerful person in the most populous nation on earth.

Shaoqi’s downfall came when their disagreements about the transition cadence became impossible to negotiate. Mao wanted revolutionary change, something that would cost more than 50 million people their lives. Shaoqi wanted incremental change because it would be longer lasting, with few casualties. In 1966, Mao accused Shaoqi of being a ‘capitalist roader” and had him publicly humiliated, tried and imprisoned. Shaoqi and his wife were beaten publicly. In 1968, Shaoqi was deemed an “enemy of the state.” Shaoqi died in 1969 after 3 years of being beaten, imprisonment and malnourished.

The current rhetoric from many politicians is that they want socialism for their country. Bernie Sanders (I, Vermont), an American congressman, has claimed a desire to mold the United States into the Sweden model. His end goal is to have a massive social welfare state, extremely high wage floors and a cap on potential incomes and net worth. His overall goal is to effectuate broad income equality across a nation, government controlled industries, universal government run healthcare and education.

A simple comparison of policies shows how little Sanders understands or agrees with Sweden, yet he holds up Sweden as an example of the socialist utopia:

Many of Senator Sanders prescribed policies have been rejected in his Swedish utopia. This raises an interesting question: why would the Senator showcase an example of a real world country that has significantly different policies than that for which he advocates? Senator Sanders engages a political bait and switch - he presents a vision for democratic socialism that voters will buy, while he prescribes policies that purposefully lead the electorate down a different path. Therefore, while the vision was “Sweden,” the reality could easily be the “USSR,” circa 1970 with the accompanying breadlines, tiny apartments and omnipresent state security. The details are in the transition and in the individual policies, but given busy lives and, in many cases, lack of education on an issue, the electorate buys into the vision.

Shaoqi made the mistake of questioning China’s leader with respect to his country’s transition, something that cost him his freedom and, ultimately, his life. He wanted a slower, incremental transition, a “great stroll forward” (my words), that would give the Chinese people time to adapt to industrial changes.

Chairman Mao chose a different cadence: the Great Leap Forward in the early 1960’s. Designed to move China away from an agrarian model to industrialization at a revolutionary pace, the resultant famine caused 50 million to die. Millions more died during the Cultural Revolution a few years later.

There are at least two keys for potential followers of political rhetoric:

Evaluate individual policies, not the vision - politicians are very good at marketing, that is how they get elected. Whether it be Build, Back, Better or Make America Great Again, an understanding of the prescribed policies matter. In most cases, prescribed policies will not yield the vision that was sold. Likewise, policy truths will be ignored or discounted in the vision. It is doubtful that Chairman Mao would have ever promoted the outcome of a nationwide famine that eliminated 10% of the country’s population in his Great Leap Forward vision. The costs and bad outcomes are not included in the platitude. Consider the rate at which a politician or movement wants change. Incremental changes allow the nation to experience and reject visions it does not want. Changes that seem good and natural are those that have a high probability of acceptance, and incremental change works. By contrast, revolutionary change is about changing so fast that the citizenry doesn’t have the time to cope and react, thereby bypassing their ability to reject it. Unpopular and unacceptable change usually follows the revolutionary cadence to ensure the nation does not reject it.

The rate of desired change is marker of what politicians and political movements have in mind for the future. The purpose of a violent protest is about the spectacle, but it is also an indicator that the type of change the protestors want is likely to be very unpopular and will only be accepted by the populace via government coercion. Those who diverge with the rate of change during revolutionary times become barriers to implementation and, therefore, are expendable. If only Lui Shaoqi had known this in advance.