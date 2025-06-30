Regovernance

Steve Boronski
5d

All visions should be voluntary that is the only way to determine the difference between dictatorship and democracy.

Sober Christian Gentleman
6d

Build Back Better

build back better

6uild 6ack 6etter

They love swaping those b(s) for 6(s)

6ig 6eautiful 6ill

666 plus Big Beautiful Bill

….that is hilarious. They are stuffing that thing with more pork than ever. It is amazing to watch while people keep saying Trump needs a win, vote for it and hold your nose.

USA is working with a hidden Technate overlord to bring in the NWO agenda.

Canada is being run by the local Technate overlord, I provide more background with my podcast episode about the electric car control plan deception:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/s2-ep-54-electric-vehicle-deception?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

