We are told that Donald Trump will fail as president because he has business sensibilities, which contradicts the “government is not a business” mantra echoed from New York to Washington DC. We are told of the public interest and, correctly, the lack of a profit motive make government different than how businesses run.

This mantra runs through the media, Congress and the White House, however, to wrongly justify nearly every government mistake and ill. It is a tried, yet false justification for massive borrowing, incompetence, overregulation and unimaginable levels of graft, very few of the latter which get caught and prosecuted. Is lack of accountability, embezzlement, bribe taking and incompetence ok, because “government should not be run like a business?” When comedian Jon Stewart asked the Department of Defense’s Kathleen Hicks about all of the waste, fraud and abuse, she correctly responded that there is no proof, essentially because the Department does not know where its money even goes. She ironically advertised government’s incompetent stewardship of tax funded assets to cast doubt that the government is incompetently wasting money.

One tactic used by government apologists is the “if only we had adequate funding, we would achieve our goals.” This specific tactic, for example, is pervasive in the education arena, as union leaders, superintendents and federal education bureaucrats make the promise that dramatic increases in funding yields better results. States, with Department of Education assistance, have increased school funding substantially. New York City, for example, has raised spending per pupil to an incredible $38,000 per year for 2024. That means, on a per class basis of 23 students, each class is funded with $874,000. Educational spending growth for the state has averaged approximately 9%, with recent growth exceeding 12.4%. In many years, educational funding in New York has more than doubled the rate of inflation.

What have schools achieved? New York school performance has flatlined. Performance understandingly slipped during the pandemic, but has not fully recovered, despite enhanced funding. As more money get pumped into the system, performance barely budges. Return (student performance) on investment (dollars spent on education) is near zero. This means that New York taxpayers are paying substantially more money to fund an educational establishment where performance does not meet the justification for increased funding.

The typical politician’s response to a zero return on investment? Incredibly, demanding more investment, thus a congruence with “not running government like a business”. Lost in the translation to the voter is the fact that more investment is decidedly not for education, it is to arm politicians’ supporters with cash to get them reelected. After all, it is easier to provide a politician with reelection cash when the taxpayer gives you more of it, courtesy of the politician. This is not a partisan observation, as both political parties have traditionally sponsored this circular logic and the cash that goes with it: Democrats with education and social services and Republicans with defense and law enforcement.

Politicians continue to play this game, demanding more money for a mission that has vague performance criteria, or is devoid of performance criteria at all. When pressured, the standard politician retort is that critics don’t care about education, defense or the pet project of the day.

Unlike businesses, governments tend to think that the only reason a project fails is inadequate funding. Partner concepts such as accountability, aligned incentives, outcome measurements, defined processes, rational organizational structures, and appropriate policies also matter. The problem is that politicians, in their never ending quest to make the headlines, cannot gain media attention with nuanced, yet effective modifications. Instead, they have to shower the constituents with lots of money to ensure adequate media coverage for the next election.

As a contrast, business CEOs who cut costs over time or even better, keep costs low while driving revenue are lauded by the markets. CEOs are open to cutting superfluous costs because the return on investment goals are clear. Likewise, CEOs know that investment is limited; private sector companies cannot borrow endlessly like national governments.

The government spending paradigm is not governed. Politicians never spend their own money on poor performing programs, nor do they subject their beloved children to government schools and other programs. The only accountability they face from irrational spending patterns is to not be reelected. However, after failing at their reelection bid, they receive lavish pensions, benefits and even take board seats for huge payouts at the very companies they regulated and demonized.

There is an old adage for parents is to teach their children the “value of a dollar.” What this means, in part, is that children should earn their way through life from their own hard work. This is antithetical to the government paradigm of financial expropriation from citizens, while continuously increasing spending on failed programs. One may criticize DOGE for many things, but that it serves as a reminder of an out of control government spending paradigm is laudable. Endless money extraction from citizens does not lead the country to prosperity. It does, however, lead politicians to prosperity. Things will not change until the electorate understands.