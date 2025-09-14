Patrick Bet David, a successful insurance entrepreneur, appeared on Jubilee in a debate format with 20 young “anti-capitalists” (communists). Two outcomes are clear from the 20 anti-capitalists in the session: 1) the victim mentality is strong among these people, part of which is a elevated level of laziness, and 2) a severe lack of understanding of what “publicly owned” means.

A fundamental principle foundational to a collectivist ideology (e.g. socialist, communist) is the concept of publicly owned property. This is the alternative to concept to privately owned property, a requirement for free markets. As socialists and communists run for office and get elected, it is likely they will inaugurate a new world that will move more and more property into the public domain. What does public property even mean and why is it associated with “benevolence,” while private property is associated with “greed.” Collectivists cannot explain why; they simply believe this is self evident.

Perhaps collectivists believe the public servants are of high moral value because they toil within government to extend social justice to the marginalized for a modest government salary. Private sector entrepreneurs, by contrast, must be bad because they are only interested in accruing profits for themselves and their families.

Perhaps collectivists look to the act of voting for leaders and other public sector employees and determine they have some sense of control over them. In the private sector, by contrast, business leaders can do whatever they want and operate outside of the public interest.

Maybe publicly owned, in collectivist parlance, means for everyone and widely distributed for the common good. Public ownership is for everyone, therefore selfless. Privately owned means narrowly distributed for an individual good and, as a result, selfish.

Overall, are these sentiments true? The average Congressional Member is a multi-millionaire. Recently, it has been reported that Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) is worth over $30 million after a magical run up in her family’s net worth of 3,500% in a single year. By comparison, the world most talented investor by return is Warren Buffet, whose leadership resulted in a 19% yield over his lifetime, about twice the market average. Comparitively, Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has seen massive positive returns against her portfolio, albeit with strange timing with legislation and regulatory actions that imply insider trading. These activities are not selfless, they are selfish.

If public property is better because we choose our representatives to manage it, then the benefit of this is fleeting. Arguably, many of the myriad of economic catastrophes have been caused by government representatives and their employees, and then blamed on the market. The Great Depression, perhaps the worst, prolonged economic collapse in history was caused by and inflamed by public sector bungling; government leaders who not only did not know what to do, but in many cases, tried actions that purposefully made the economy worse for political gain.

The 2008 financial crises was another failure by government regulators to handle a run up in housing values from 2002 to 2008. Likewise, the government’s inability to handle the COVID pandemic is obvious, never mind the US government’s funding of the virus. Finally, the government is one of the worst stewards of money on the earth; they have high financial management standards for private companies with broad ownership in the stock market, but it clear they have exceedingly low standards for themselves.

What of the assertion that the public sector simply extends assets to all of us and that the private sector does not? On January 6th, 2021, a group of supporters of then President Trump entered the US Capitol. Some were violent, many were not. Many protestors simply walked into a publicly owned building and looked around. They should be able to look around their own building: since it is public, but public should have access, right? No. Assets that are public simply refer to who is required to pay for them, not who has access. For example, if a random US citizen tries to sleep in the public White House, what are the odds he will be allowed to do so? None.

So where does the notion come from that public is “better” or more equipped to help people. After all, in order for the government to provision the needy with welfare, they have to tax production from the working. Therefore, it is actually the private sector that supports welfare and not governments, although politicians take credit for it routinely. The private charity rate in the U.S. runs $800 billion per year and does not count the nearly 5 billion hours of volunteering during the same time horizon. It is likely that the charity rate would rise if the average national tax rate of 18% would be reduced or eliminated.

Private companies have to earn your business because there is competition, the public sector coerces your business because there isn’t any competition and because they make laws to enforce their coercion. Those who cannot try (mentally or physically ill) and those who just don’t want to try (the lazy, those who succumb to victimhood) rely on government because it acts as a proxy to provide resources for their lack of effort. Mr. Bet-David’s experience on Jubilee displays victimhood for all to see - those who rely on the “public” to pay for them.