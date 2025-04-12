Regovernance

Regovernance

Brandy
Apr 12

The whole idea of saying someone is unqualified assumes only you know what the qualifications are. When hiring for someone to manage the phones at our small business, we don't look for someone who has worked at a call center. We need someone who understands diesel engines as all of our customers are truck drivers or owners.

Steve Boronski
Apr 12

“will he reform the government so much that it is so weak as to make it impotent in its response to catastrophes of the future?”

My experience is that governments CREATE catastrophes rather than responding to them.

