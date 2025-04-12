Global strategist Peter Zeihan, put together a video about Trump’s cabinet picks after Trump was elected as the 47th President, referring to them as the “B Team.” His contention is that Trump values loyalty over experience and implies that the team does not have the experience necessary to govern. His take clearly comes from an anti-Trump position: if one watches his other videos, it will be obvious that he discounts Trump’s ability more in contrast to any other president in recent memory.

We have heard from the Democrat leaning media that Trump’s choices for cabinet level positions are very poor, the people he has chosen are horrible because they are not qualified, nor do they have experience. While much of this is simple political muckraking, some of it is true. Former Governor Kristi Noem, for example has not run the Department of Homeland Security before she was appointed. Likewise, former Senator Marco Rubio has never served as the Secretary of State, or done anything similar to managing foreign policy. Fairness dictates that the media’s take is simplistic anti-Trumpism, as they largely failed to skewer former President Joe Biden for his appointment of Pete Buttigieg to run the Department of Transportation, while the U.S. supply chain was breaking down.

We already know about the Fredendall Defense, the largely false assumption that qualifications alone yield good performance. Hiring managers across the globe know this: the standard hiring process for the vast majority of jobs, after all, is the submission of a resume (credentials), plus an interview (examination of competence).

What is experience and why is it important? Moreover, what are the limitations of experience? These are seemingly obvious questions, but they are not. Experience is the ability to recognize problems in a defined context and implement known solutions that mitigate them. For example, if we need a manager for a large call center full of operators who take calls for a credit card issuer, like Bank of America, we would hire someone who has run a similar banking call center before. The manager needs to be able to keep call flow-through high, operator morale high, and be adept at training, among other things.

But what happens when all of the customer service representatives are replaced by artificial intelligence? The call center manager’s skillset of keeping customer service representatives morale up becomes irrelevant. Likewise, the call center manager’s training prowess is unlikely to be valued, not only because AI does not need training, but because the manager likely does not understand how to program AI, thus the manager would provide no value to AI developers. Thus, in this new context of call centers, the manager has zero experience. Context matters. In the case of a technology surge or a strategic repositioning, contextual understanding makes all the difference between winners and losers.

Trump’s modus operandi is to reform the federal government. No president in my lifetime has attempted to fully reform it and take it off its expansionist trajectory. No president has attempted and successfully gutted a federal agency. Previous presidents have created agencies willy nilly, but have not dismantled them. Government reformation has not been tried at this scale in two hundred years. Even the department created by the President, DOGE, is a temporary function and is expected to be dissolved after 1 to 2 years of existence.

The context in which government employees operate has shifted on Trump’s watch. Employees must return to work. They must perform. They must add demonstrable value to the American people or they will have their employment discontinued. The context of government-as-employer will no longer be a simple jobs program for the politically connected.

Trump may find success or he may fail, despite his own pronouncements. Yet, one cannot argue that the context of “government as usual” remains in force. That the context changed is an important factor in understanding the new cabinet. It is true that loyalty matters, as it had mattered in the Biden, Obama, Bush and Clinton administrations. The difference under Trump is that the government strategy has changed and has changed dramatically.

One key question for Trump’s success or failure: will he reform the government so much that it is so weak as to make it impotent in its response to catastrophes of the future? Time will tell. However, this is the question we should be asking as a people.

The inexperience question of Trump’s cabinet and the “B team” references are based on a previously defined government contexts. These criticisms simply demonstrate a lack of understanding that Trump’s strategy has significantly changed the context and that the solutions of yore may not apply now. You may not have voted for or approve of Trump’s strategy, but that is a very different from Trump’s apparent recognition that the Trump 1.0 administration had a lot of people with “experience,” which in his eyes fell short of implementing his strategy. We have no idea of whether the “B team” will prove themselves as the “A team” or will flounder to become the Bidenesque “C team.” We should be hopeful that they will succeed, because Trump’s strategy is what we voted to implement. If they do not, Trump will shoulder the accountability, but the American people and allies will take the loss with him.