In 1934, Unity Mitford, a British socialite, found herself mesmerized by the ideas and ceremonial pomp of the German National Socialist Party. While living in Berlin over the next five years, she grew closer to the Party, even becoming part of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle. Between 1938 and 1939, she was offered a choice of Munich apartments from Hitler’s adjutant, taken from Jews who were sent to concentration camps. She was supported by Hitler’s regime and accepted one of the apartments offered to her at no cost.

This was typical of dictatorships of the time and of governments today - leaders make exceptions to the rules for family, friends and other members of the inner circle. Stalin, his wife and children ate well in the 1930’s, while more than 5 million Ukrainians starved to death during Holodomor. Edda Mussolini, Benito’s daughter, lived in a state owned villa, was shuttled around in a state owned limousine and received financial remuneration from lavish government contracts, while fellow Italians were sent Africa, Greece and Albania to fight a war nobody wanted.

One of the major complaints by protestors today, outside of immigration issues, is of income equality. Protestors see income equality as the sine qua non of a good state. If we have large degree of income inequality, rich people will do nefarious things to the country, such as bribing government officials and buying elections. This has already been covered previously.

What happens if those who favor large government political systems, such as socialism or communism get their way? They will be vindicated via the Gini Coefficient - by stating that the nation has moved dramatically towards equality. The Gini Coefficient tends to be the equality barometer that measures the dispersion of income throughout a nation. Socialists/communists will admire their success in moving the metric closer to equality.

One of the principles of government is to create a legal framework that protects the government from the people. All governments do it, some more than others. Those that stray further from individual freedom + security, the natural state, require more robust legal protections from the people. The far end of the spectrum away from freedom, socialism and communism add a massive enforcement arm to protect the state against the people. Organizations such as the Ministry for State Security (China), NKVD (former Soviet Union), Internal Security Force (Venezuela), and the Dirección de Inteligencia (Cuba) all exist to ensure “equality among the people” by putting down so called counter revolutions among those of the population who seek freedom. These organizations not only seek to force compliance with the income equality pillar supported by their regimes (dear leader, his family and friends exempted, of course), they are also extremely deadly. Freedom protests are shut down by murder and torture, with thousands, maybe millions losing their lives.

Income inequality is less relevant than what socialists seek to replace it: power inequality. Stalin and Hitler did not need money at all and, therefore, had no need for an income. Yet each man ate well, had multiple homes, accessed private transportation, exemplary vacations. If they wanted a new home for one of their friends, no purchase was necessary. Stalin would order the NKVD to take over the home and send its occupants to the Siberian gulag. Hitler did the same with Unity Mitford, offering her a high end apartment in the heart of Berlin that she could move into once the SS had time to pick up the Jewish owner and send him to Treblinka.

Many of those who support income equality through protests for expanded government might be successful. They may convert enough people away from the default of freedom + security. They will undoubtedly tout income equality as the goal. What they won’t advertise is the transition from individual, self determination based on freedom to compliance to government mandates. Instead, they will focus on one side of the equation: free stuff. They will hide the massive tax rates, compulsory military service, smaller incomes, as well as a massive government infrastructure.

The larger the government is, both in size (dollars and people) and scope (the breadth of activity it controls), the more freedom is reduced. Further, as the government erects more barriers between it and the people, the latter’s ability to change the government is reduced. Thus, terms of office for politicians such as Chairman Xi of China expand to a lifetime appointments. In many cases, democracy is removed altogether. The final step of the evolution is to build a “state security” infrastructure and give it the responsibility to eliminate enemies of the state (“enemies” defined broadly).

Supporters of socialism, Marxism or communism assume they will be Unity Mitford, getting a new apartment in the middle of a great city for free. Yet, depending on who dear leader is, there is fairly equal probability they will get a train ticket to Treblinka. The problem is that once they change their mind, it might be too late as the train pulls out of the station.