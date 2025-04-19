Dr. Bryan Caplan’s newest book, “Build, Baby Build” has been out for nearly a year. It is a good review of our current housing shortage and, therefore, an indication of why real estate prices are high. One of the issues he addresses is the cause and effect between state and local zoning laws and housing prices. Governments in the vast majority of states tend to significantly regulate housing development geographically, by type, size and insist on substantial environmental requirements:

governments restrict where high density housing (apartments and duplexes) can be built to protect single family homeowners from traffic,

the public education system is largely organized into school districts to ensure the allocation of resources

environmentalists push narratives to save lands from development. Governments maneuver lands to the public domain to protect them from real estate development

The problem with zoning, plus a host of other regulations such as school district provisioning and environmentally driven real estate regulations create extraordinarily low supply of housing. Economics 101 tells us that constrained supply and rising demand bids up prices.

Young parents seek good school districts and bid up housing prices. Environmental regulations, particularly in California. cause real estate developers to not bother seeking building permits and building dwellings. Zoning laws limit the type of housing that can be built in within a specified area and reduce multi-family residences (e.g. apartments and duplexes) in single family home areas.

Legislators across ideological disciplines understand that people are being economically squeezed by soaring housing prices, notably the poor (Democrats affiliate here) and the middle class (Republicans here). Their response? More government control of the economy. Democrats in New York, for example, have gone all in on rent stabilization, in order to correct for heavy handed zoning laws. New York is basically trying to reverse the calamity of zoning laws by forcing landlords to keep rents down artificially. The outcome is increased pressure on landlords to sell as their buildings are often unprofitable, landlords reduce maintenance on their buildings, as well as substantial increases in rents in non-rent controlled portions of their portfolio to subsidize rent controlled apartments.

Governments rarely repeal laws they put in place, prohibition notwithstanding. Part of this is the avoidance of admitting mistakes, something that politicians will not do publicly, lest they get fired at the ballot box. Another part is the avoidance of taking away colleagues’ signature legislation, thereby embarrassing them and losing them as allies for the next big vote.

This is just one of dozens of situations where governments prescribe initial legislation to “solve” alleged issues, but inevitable case the legislation causes more problems, the legislative response is to add additional laws. More laws cause additional issues in society and the spiral continues. The single guarantee is that government grows larger, adding to a completely bloated bureaucracy. The zoning board begets the rent stabilization department. Each one has hundreds of highly paid employees with the commensurate bloat of government benefits and low performance standards. Before reformers like Trump, government bureaucrats were rarely terminated regardless of merit.

Whatever the “issue” government tries to solve, the bureaucracy grows faster than the economy, reducing the ability of the economy to grow in the future. Lack of housing affordability quickly yields the rent stabilization department and zoning board. The government-caused mortgage meltdown in 2008 yields the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The government’s Smoot-Hawley tariffs yield the Social Security Administration, followed by Health and Human Services.

The net result of legislative incompetence is bureaucratic bloat and incompetence. Billions of dollars of labor hours and business profits are extracted from the citizenry and flushed down the drain of political expediency, lying and deal making.

The core problem is not voting for the wrong people, it is a system with the wrong incentives. The de facto legalization (as opposed to de juris) of bribes and kickbacks, legal exceptions for government employees and other government get rich quick schemes keep the spiral moving despite who the voters choose to represent them.