Regovernance

Regovernance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
Apr 20

I’ve always been a little antiestablishment and I’m probably closer to being an anarchist these days. However I’m a strong believer that local people should be making decisions about their own towns and neighbourhoods.

Government has been corrupted by many things but the main problem is the party system which almost forces local elected members to vote along party lines.

The legal profession seems to benefit too 😆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Hermens and others
Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
Apr 20

“There can be no socialism without a state, and as long as there is a state there is socialism. The state, then, is the very institution that puts socialism into action; and as socialism rests on aggressive violence directed against innocent victims, aggressive violence is the nature of any state.”

― Hans-Hermann Hoppe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Hermens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture