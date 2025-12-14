“Intellectuals are people whose work begins and ends with ideas. They are not held accountable for the consequences of those ideas.”

Thomas Sowell, Intellectuals and Society 2010

In 1940’s France, General Maurice Gamelin was appointed supreme commander of all French troops. General Gamelin was selected because of his impeccable planning and strategic prowess during the First World War. He served with distinction during the Great War, initially as a mid-level officer adept at logistics, ensuring munitions were available in adequate amounts and timely at Verdun and other subsequent battles. He rose quickly through the ranks, ending the war at the rank of Colonel and was one of France’s leading strategists.

In the 1930’s, Gamelin rose to the rank of General, becoming France’s Chief of General Staff over France’s 5 million man army. Édouard Daladier, France’s Prime Minister, appointed Gamelin to lead all French forces in response to Hitler’s invasion of Poland in 1939 and France’s subsequent declaration of war on Germany. Gamelin set French military doctrine and strategy for the defense of France, along with their British allies.

In early 1940 Gamelin worked with his British allies to deploy troops on the Belgian border. Called Plan D (undoubtedly D for defense), Gamelin assumed, and built into the French doctrine, a defensive mindset against massed infantry, believing a repeat performance of The Great War 23 years earlier. Amazingly, Gamelin refused to use radios to communicate with front line commanders from his command center, the opulent Château de Vincennes just east of Paris. Gamelin, instead, relied heavily on motorcycle dispatchers who would carry his commands to the front due to his distrust of radio technology. The problem with motorcycles being dispatched is that they often got lost, were delayed due to traffic or mechanical problems. This was exacerbated by the thousands of refugees on the road as the Germans entered France.

The French army fought stubbornly and bravely, but was beaten in a mere 46 days, largely due to French command delays, poor military doctrine and a failed military strategy. The proud French army sustained 350,000 men killed and wounded, a whopping 7,600 men killed and wounded every single day of the conflict. Additionally, 1.8 million French soldiers were taken prisoner, many of them were put on trains bound for the Reich to sit in German prison camps for the next 5 years.

During and at the end of the war, the French never punished General Gamelin for many of his bad ideas he implemented. He never communicated via radio, which meant that his commands and directives took substantially longer to reach the front, if they did at all. The Germans moved so fast compared to the French defenses and they successfully exploited this advantage, and decisively defeated a much larger French army.

However, someone did pay - 350,000 young Frenchmen paid with their lives, limbs and their minds (PTSD). Gamelin’s mistakes, outdated ideas and overall incompetence dramatically increased casualties for young Frenchmen. After the war, Gamelin was not held accountable, as was the usual case for high ranking commanders from war.

Just as Gamelin had bad ideas that didn’t work against the mission of war fighting, we also see intellectuals who also have bad ideas. Professors, media personalities, political pundits and politicians have bad takes and made faulty assumptions. There are a plethora of people who have ideas about how government would make our lives much better - free buses, college, medical care, Playstations (I threw the last one in, we’ll get there someday). We should worry about climate change and raise taxes to pay for it. Some academics tell us we should all embrace Marxism (total government), others tell us we should look to anarcho-capitalism (no government). As one of my ole’ college friends puts it (with sarcasm), “some academic out there believes we could have longer work days by slowing the earth’s spin on its axis, if only we had the political will and paid more taxes.”

There are economic issues, for example, that the academy and intellectuals grapple with today that have led to ideas like rent control, raising the minimum wage, dramatically adjusting our economy downward to accommodate climate change, and the newest target - greedflation. Bad ideas have floated from the academy to change our politics and it is distressing; we now have collectivist mayors in charge of two US cities: New York City and Seattle.

The structural problem with grandiose plans based on wishful thinking reveals an underlying ignorance in how economics and industries from energy to banking actually work. Incentives do matter, yet the intelligentsia and the academy apparently believe they do not.

Why should they? Those who sell ideas for a living usually pay no price should the system fail. The real pain is felt on those who do, not those who think. The intelligentsia have tenure at universities, or they are government bureaucrats with near absolute employment. Getting credit for good policies and outsourcing the pain caused by bad ones to the rank and file is the hallmark of the academy.

Just like General Gamelin, the people with the ideas simply pay nothing when something goes wrong. They go back to their six figure university salaries, cathedral ceilings and hallowed halls. However, just like the 350,000 Frenchmen, the bricklayer, the barista and the bartender deal with higher unemployment and food shortages.

We should all be careful about listening to those who misunderstand or, self-servingly ignore basic economic principles, incentives and justice. The intelligentsia lives in the academy, where ideas don’t have to actually work to survive. Let them ideate in the ivory tower, but refuse to implement their unproven nonsense. After all, France should not fall again.