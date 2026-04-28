Regovernance

Regovernance

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Steve Boronski
Apr 28

There’s another factor that encourages stupidity and that is an old school thing I learned many years ago “what gets measured gets managed” so if HR measures the number of diversity factors then we know what the results will be.

I’ve changed the statement to “What gets measured gets manipulated” because it’s far more accurate.

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