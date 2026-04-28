I previously coined a term called the Fredendall Defense. This term describes the propensity of some, normally either within or in support of the government, to view a one’s credentials as the sole determinant of whether they should be hired into an elite government role. Bad hires can be made, including the appointment of Lloyd Fredendall as II Corps overall commander in the North African campaign in World War II, if credentials are the unique factor in the assignment.

Credentials are often looked at differently by political affiliation: conservatives, libertarians and liberals often focus on “can the person do the job”, which implies that credentials ought to be part of a hiring decision, but is not sufficient. Performance track records and ideas are also important for evaluation, particularly those in a similar context as the elite government role.

Those on the political left tend to focus their attention on “what this hire represents,” where credentials are uniquely positioned alongside intersectionality criteria. If, in the new world of intersectionality, we are trying to dismantle white nationalism, the patriarchy or some historical grievance, then every effort must be made to ensure standards are lowered to get people into office. Credentials become the ticket to the big game of elite government positions for those who fit the intersectional construct in an exalted position. Questions about whether appointees or the elected can do the job are not particularly relevant to the goal of what the hire represents.

Those who support President Joe Biden’s appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson invoke the Fredendall Defense when Jackson’s opines on constitutional cases in response to criticism of her. Biden told the American people he would put a black woman on the Supreme Court during a primary election debate in 2020. The purpose of this was to ensure that the appointment represented something groundbreaking.

We can now witness the track record of Justice Jackson. In the ruling on birthright citizenship, for example, she introduce an incredible analog, from Vor News:

In her own words, Jackson explained her thinking to the courtroom: “I was thinking, you know, I’m a U.S. citizen and visiting Japan , and what it means is that, you know, if I steal someone’s wallet in Japan, the Japanese authorities can arrest me and prosecute me.

Its allegiance means they can control you as a matter of law. I can also rely on them if my wallet is stolen, to, you know, under Japanese law, go and prosecute the person who has stolen it. So there’s this relationship based on, even though I’m a temporary traveler, I’m just on vacation in Japan, I’m still locally owing allegiance in that sense.”

The analogy was intended to illustrate how even a temporary visitor remains “subject to the jurisdiction” of a foreign country — and therefore, by extension, how babies born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents could still be considered subject to U.S. jurisdiction under the 14th Amendment.

What she is suggesting, and where her argument leads is that any visitor to any country (including the United States) is automatically a citizen and has the same right as any other to live in the US permanently. Tourists, family members, Olympic athletes and UN who visit a country can be citizens, apparently instantly, under her argument.

The common reaction to her birthright citizenship argument by conservative critics is unforgiving of what they see as something beyond a bad legal argument, an idiotic argument. The general belief among conservatives and libertarians is not that they just disagree with Justice Jackson’s positions on the Court, but that her opinions either lack logic or an understanding of Constitutional law.

Progressives, liberals and leftists typically don’t defend Justice Jackson’s argument in this case or others because that puts them in position of agreeing with her illogical opinions. The modus operandi is to attack conservatives as if they attacked who she was, where she went to school and how she grew up. Identity politics such as first black, female Justice comes into play as it is the default behavior.

The question is why. Is it possible to disagree with someone’s argument or question decision making, without supporters sneaking identity into discussion? Moreover, does questioning one’s logic and assumptions equal dismissing credentials, race or gender? The Fredendall Defense is a fallacy, a logical trick designed as a feint against a criticism that cannot be refuted. Worse, it pretends that an honest, but perhaps aggressive criticism is actually an ad hominem attack. We only need to look where counterfeit ad hominem attacks has brought us, the murder of Charlie Kirk and the now three attempts on President Trump. The concern about “spreading hate” is one we should take seriously, but it seems that actually murdering someone, while hiding behind the Fredendall Defense is where political debate goes awry.