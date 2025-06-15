Governments often receive criticism by those it acts against when the government acts wrongly. In the UK, for example, there is the infamous case of the grooming gangs scandal, where local and national government officials now are seeking to extradite and prosecute foreigners who raise the issue on social media, particularly if they engage in “misinformation.” In this current case, “misinformation” means “diverges from the official government narrative.” Prime Minister Keir Starmer assures the British people that the government is doing what it can, despite criticism from Elon Musk and others. The UK government has received significant criticism over attempting to violate the free speech rights of people who live outside their jurisdiction.

Likewise, in the United States, the Mayor and Governor of California have refused to acknowledge riots in the city of Los Angeles in response to immigration arrests. Therefore, they largely failed to quell the riots, calling them “peaceful protests,” largely a lie. This is the California government response to lawful deportations from the Trump administration.

As much as governments rally support for themselves by explaining away inapproriate actions they took on this or that economic problem, political scandal or military action, governments often do nothing at all, when they should act. Politicians and bureaucrats often stand by and watch bad things happen to citizens, while either falsely blaming others, or deflecting criticism from their own bad actions. This is a normal strategy in two scenarios: 1) those being victimized are political enemies and politicians do not want to be seen helping alleviate their problems 2) they are fearful of acting against the interest of allies, particularly if the ally is perpetrating the actions against political enemies. The latter case describes the California government’s inaction during the 2020 riots after the death of George Floyd, plus the most recent deportation riots in Los Angeles.

In western democracies, there are at least three structural factors that facilitate government’s purposeful idleness:

Lack of automatic accountability for breeched standards: governments are not subject to employment at will. The judiciary are often appointed for life. Elected officials have defined terms of office, irrespective of performance. The government bureaucracy has firing protections through unionization. This combination means that actually performing jobs is unlikely if one of the two criteria above are in place. Sovereign Immunity: Most nations, western or otherwise, have a legal structure that allow their governments to prevent lawsuits to compel the government to act. This is true even if the responsibility to act clearly lies with the governmental branch being sued. License to Lie: We have already broached the issue that governments have different standards with respect to lying. In a nutshell, governments have more power to lie and cannot be legally held liable for doing so, unlike citizens. Nonsensical deflections or outright lies are normal operating procedures for politicians and they protect themselves via the legal structure.

Normal everyday transactions are designed to ensure both parties act. One goes to the car salon and pays, and the car dealer provides the car. A worker shows up to a job and the company pays them. The barista brings coffee and the customer pays. Taking action happens in the free market millions of times daily.

Failing to act is a uniquely government phenomenon, something that should unite citizens. Governments protect themselves from citizens who fail to act: late tax paying is fined, failure to respond to court orders yields arrest warrants and, as we are finding out now, illegal entry into the country results in deportation. Yet governments frequently choose not to act given the criteria described above.

How much will citizens put up with government processes, structures and, most of all, politicians who fail to act on behalf of the nation? Voting will help in the short run forcing out old guard, statist politicians who support government idleness. In the long run, however, it will take structural changes to force governments to do the jobs they get paid to perform.