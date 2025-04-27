There are a few key economists, academics and scientists dedicated to empiricism to demonstrate how big government fails, often with huge cost to constituents. Their work develops and coalesces research that demonstrates how government meddling in markets, law, eduction and a number of other environments make them unfree and cause perverse incentives. Government actions often hurt the very people politicians claim to help. Fake victims get more from the government, while actual victims get ignored.

Thomas Sowell, Bryan Caplan, John Tamny and Milton Friedman are on my short list who have researched and written classic works on the poor outcomes of governments, sometimes directly and sometimes within the context of other topics. Of course, there are many other authors. While they are empirically centered, using facts, logic and data to demonstrate issues with government power and supporting the expansions of markets, they are losing. In baseball terms, libertarians and smaller government conservatives are up to bat, Trump and Vance are on base, but the team of small government is still down 8 runs.

Consider the U.S. big government scorecard:

Nearly $37 trillion in debt and counting

Well over 4,000 laws in the federal register amounting to over 80,000 pages. This does not even account for the state, county and city laws, reducing the freedom of Americans

There are over 3,000,000 federal government employees at the end of the Biden Administration, never mind the tens of thousands of contractors and NGOs

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reports saving $155 billion of unnecessary spending by the government, some of which is waste and fraud. While this number is only 2% of the government’s budget, DOGE likely has not come close to finishing

Just over 1 out of 5 Americans receive welfare, partially due anemic economic growth caused by big government policy.

This list could also include the number of young people who support socialism, data on the failures of public schools and a host of other big government ideological failure.

Their works, and that of a number of other empiricists demonstrate that limited governments, free markets, established property rights, law and order lead to prosperity, innovation and much higher quality of life for average person. Within their data-driven vision, there would be more opportunity for citizens to escape poverty by getting on the income ladder and rising to where talents can take them.

The United States was once a shining example of what a free market can accomplish in the early 1900’s up to big government era of the 1960’s and 70’s, as was Great Britain was prior to World Wars. Hong Kong prior to China’s control and Singapore represent free market successes, abeit with much smaller populations.

If we look at the rest of the world, we find a grand scheme to raise the impact, size and scope of governments: central planning, the growth of the regulatory state, more protections for government leadership, dramatic spending. A majority of countries have moved towards the central planning path at various rates of speed. Venezuela, North Korea and Zimbabwe operated at the extreme rate, while countries in the Europe are inexorably headed in the same direction at a slower pace.

Why are the big government ideologies winning, while the well considered, logical and proven small government and pro-market ideologies lose? Consider 3 different tactical components for advancing political, economic and cultural theories:

Logic vs. emotional appeal: conservatives and libertarians tend to use facts, figures and graphs to support their conclusions. On the political left, the most important device is rhetoric. Appeals to one’s emotions are much more effective with the mass citizenry than “boring” data. The “high brow” appeal to those who can think critically assumes an educated audience. The “low brow” appeal to emotion If there was any question that universities, particularly the prestigious, indoctrinate students with rhetoric, one need only look at the Ivy League anti-semitic protests. Presentation vs. infiltration: there is an old adage that well educated conservatives go into business, while well educated progressives go into government and media. There is a lot of truth to this, as the vast majority of the legacy media is on the left. The same is true with the Executive Branch of the government: leaders of Departments of Justice, Health and Human Services, EPA, CFPB and others are more likely to be on the left. It is much easier to shape policy from within, than it is to merely present ideas in debate forums and books. Debate vs. crusade: conservative presenters tend to write books and participate in debates. They tend to use the high brow tactics of attacking ideas, avoiding ad hominem attacks and assuming the opposition are making good faith arguments. Progressives often use the low brow tactics of the crusade, possibly because they know their arguments cannot win on their own merits. As a result, progressives actively use ad hominem attacks to tap into the fears of the undecided. Conservatives argued that Joe Biden’s spending policies led to inflation, while liberals told America that Trump was Hitler. Conservatives continue to want to debate progressives, because their ideas are better. Progressives rely on rhetorical devices and ad hominem attacks to tap into the electorate’s emotions.

The question for our beloved small government empiricists: would you prefer to continue to define yourself as a rational, thoughtful “high brow” academic, or would you prefer having your vision activated into reality? It is not an easy question for empiricists to answer. Commitment to the truth means always committed to the truth. Slogans and ad hominem attacks are simply not true, therefore empiricists are, in an ironic sense, trapped to losing by truth telling. The years of dumbed down education by government schools, coupled with the animus by school progressives towards critical thinking make it difficult for conservative ideas to win. The Trump administration represents an opportunity to prove to Americans that conservative ideas can work. The relevant question is whether Trump’s policies will remain conservative.