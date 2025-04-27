Regovernance

Regovernance

Sober Christian Gentleman
3d

If you want to learn about A.I. in an introductory way follow along with my podcast here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/ai-deception-2025-pt-2?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

Mr. Ala
3d

Your problem is that Trump is on the Unlimited Government team, specifically the Unlimited Executive squad. He’s doing more harm, adding to not canceling that of the Democrats—or perhaps I should say of the other Democrats.

8 replies by Michael Hermens and others
