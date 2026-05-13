Democrats, under Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s banner, have proposed something called the Green New Deal. This proposal, ostensibly a climate change targeted one, borrows its name partially from Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s (FDR) New Deal spending bills of the 1930’s. Democrats tend to look back to FDR as an American leader who brought us through a combination of the Great Depression and World War II. The President’s image was solid during the months leading up to World War II (Lend Lease) and through early 1945, when the President passed away. His leadership was indispensable at a time of crisis for the United States. FDR’s economic record during the Great Depression was more suspect, as many economists hold that he lengthened it and made it worse.

The untold story of FDR, the darling of the political left, was about racism and concentration camps, which seem eerie to write these words. The story is untold partially because it he is portrayed as one of the big three Allied victors, along with Great Britain’s Winston Churchill and the USSR’s Joesph Stalin. The story is also untold because of the embarrassment of the United States for being one of 3 nations with concentration camps. We know of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps, plus extermination camps, forming the well known and infamous Holocaust. The USSR had its own concentration camps, named gulags, mostly in freezing Siberia.

In 1942, FDR signed Executive Order 9066, designed to target Americans of Japanese descent for internment and Executive Order 9102 that created the War Relocation Authority - the organization that would carry out the forced rounding up and concentration of American citizens into camps in eastern California, Utah, Arizona and other locations. Approximately 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent were forcibly removed from their homes and jobs and transported to camps in hostile climates (freezing in Utah, sweltering heat in Arizona), with overcrowded barracks surrounded by tall barbed wire fences with guard towers.

These American citizens (over 90,000) and residents were only given a few days to sell their homes (at huge losses), shut down their businesses and collect their belongings before they were put on trains to assembly areas, miles away from where they lived. Their final destination were American concentration camps guarded by US military police. No indictment. No trial. The only evidence from the government: being Japanese.

Were these civil rights violations racially motivated? The United States was at war with 3 nations: Japan, Germany and Italy. In the United States in 1942, there were 1.2 million German immigrants. Fewer than 11,000 were incarcerated in Department of Justice Camps in California and Georgia. In 1942, there were 600,000 Italian immigrants who were either citizens or resident of the United States, only 3,200 were arrested and a mere 320 incarcerated into camps. So few Germans and Italians were moved to camps versus the 120,000 (nearly all) of the Japanese, it is clear that Executive Order 9066 was racist in intent, as well as in practice. The Execute Order was not about risk or wartime enemies, it targeted Japanese ancestry.

President Roosevelt chose not to concentrate Germans or Italians, both who happen to be white, while requiring the forcible removal of Americans who were asian. It took 46 years for the nation to attempt amends for FDR’s racism, when Republican Ronald Regan apologized to Japanese Americans for their treatment under FDR’s policy. The 1988 apology recognized the survivors of America’s racist war policy and provided survivors $20,000, a small amount relative to real estate and business losses, never mind the humiliation of being tagged enemies of the state.

FDR’s legacy as a great president for his wartime leadership is solid. His Great Depression record was borderline. The real problem was domestic policy, effectively declaring asians Americans as enemies and locking them up extrajudicially from 1942 until March 1946, months after Japan surrender in August of 1945.

The Democratic Party has a long history of racism, going back to slavery, Jim Crow and the KKK in the southern United States. Today’s Democrats have changed from the 1920’s, which is a welcomed improvement. Their rhetoric of calling anyone who is either in the Trump coalition, a Republican or a libertarian with different value sets “racist” seems to be over compensating. The real issue is why Democrats continue to tie their policy prescriptions to historical racists. Did they think we wouldn’t notice?

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