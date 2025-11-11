The government shut down has been a catalyst for TikTok videos that attempt to make the case that Congress will be starving people to death. Crazy rhetoric aside, the Democrats shut the government down by voting down an ongoing a budget authorization. In the interim, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will remain unfunded temporarily. Once the government reopens, SNAP will continue.

There are 42 million people on SNAP, which represents over 13% of the US population. While the American people certainly are one of the most charitable people on the planet, more than 13% of the population on government assistance seems very high. Job vacancies are flat at 7.2 million and have been consistent month over month. So the job base of the county is not growing enough to make the case that the government needs to get people off SNAP. Yet government regulation and taxation are often pointed to as a cause of slow job growth.

There are many pro-SNAP videos on TikTok with able bodied people either bragging about or otherwise discussing the SNAP benefits they get and the concern that Some, though not all, are obese. In part, SNAP allows for the purchases of sugar based candy, other sweets and soda. Based on the Trump administration’s recommendations, some states have started banning sugary products from SNAP, as the program is supposed to be used nutritious food.

There are key questions that voters need to ask with respect to SNAP specifically, and welfare spending more generally:

Some people on SNAP work, but cannot make enough money to pay their bills. Some people are on SNAP for a short period of time, perhaps 4 months, just until they can make life adjustments (e.g. move for a better job, etc.). Some people have been on SNAP for a long time without employment. Given the numerous types of groups and their different needs, why hasn’t the US federal government created a variety of solutions to help solve them? The answer is embedded in the bureaucratic method - one size fits all. A solution would be to allow private charities the opportunity to help those in need, mainly because they are closer to the needy and can provide tailored solutions. Why do we accept collective responsibility financially (e.g. welfare), but not criminally? This seems arbitrary. Most of us are sensitive to the plight of people who are homeless, lack food and housing. Indeed, thousands of Americans voluntarily give money to charities to support the poor - certainly the religious but even more than them. Yet, who should be responsible for poverty and crime? The government tells us that the person who never applies for a job has a completely different level of accountability from the executive who defrauds investors. One gets a subsidy and one gets punished. If we ran the criminal justice system similarly to the SNAP program, the collective would be equally culpable as the criminal. For example, as former Senator Bob Menendez heads to start his prison sentence for corruption convictions, should we also send Senator Rand Paul to prison too, because he is part of the same body? Would this make sense? The government argues that we should look after our fellow citizens who violated their personal responsibility (not all SNAP recipients, but certainly some of them), then why does the government not apply the same logic? In many states, SNAP permits the purchase of the sugary drinks, candy and other sugar based products. These states, therefore, solve the short term problem of food scarcity with a long term problem of diabetes and an increase in cost of the (likely) taxpayer paid healthcare system. It is a unique proposition: the state tells us that the investment now in decreasing food scarcity will result in increased requirements for taxpayer subsidies when today’s children on SNAP become tomorrow’s adults with acute diabetes. The program incentivizes a perverse investment model for the taxpayer to be required to pay now, so that the taxpayer will be required to pay a lot more later. In the world of government, nothing should astonish anymore.

The major issue with implementation of government policy in lieu of market mechanisms for many of the problems that plague us is that governments rarely care if they work. Rather they are more interested in getting credit for the intent. SNAP recipient’s videos and TikToks demonstrate a system that doesn’t work due to the number of false positives (people who are on welfare who could otherwise take care of themselves without it). The sheer volume of people on the system, 42 million Americans, suggests that our safety net system may be a system of first resort.

Americans are not stingy at all, they give $600 billion to charities to help the less fortunate, and the rate at which they give has been rising over time, even net of inflation. Americans voluntarily give 6 times more money to charities than SNAP, and yet are taxed to give SNAP too. This raises the question of collective justice - using coerced taxation to redistribute incomes from earning Americans, when they are already giving. We can chalk it up to politicians seeking credit: photo ops for doing their part to help the poor, but at massive cost to the American people.