Regovernance

Steve Boronski
7d

I always ask people “When was the last time the government improved anything?”

For me it was when Margaret Thatcher gave people the freedom to buy their council houses.

Michael Hermens
6d

Great point. The first question that government rarely asks is "what activities should be regulated in the first place?" Most members of Congress are lawyers, so they see many problems in society as curable via the law. Many, though not all, lack a commitment to the market and all lack a commitment to allow freedom to flourish. I believe, similar to Thomas Sowell, that there are two competing visions within government: constrained (there are trade offs) and unconstrained (government can fully solve problems).

