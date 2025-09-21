Socialist are more vocal these days about the inability of young people to move ahead economically. It isn’t socialism that is particularly the answer, but America’s young people have become disillusioned with capitalism. Socialism seems to them like a good alternative to failed capitalism, with its stagnant wages, expensive housing and inflation.

If one looks at the situation logically, socialism would only exacerbate the problem. Socialism relies on the expansion of government power to manage the economy more rigorously than capitalism. Much of our cost structure in the United State and, more generally in the west, is government caused. Expanding government power would simply increase the government ability to meddle in the economy.

Massive government spending raised inflation during the Biden administration. Despite a respite early during the Trump administration, costs are now rising due to his tariffs.

Housing costs are also rising. Among the reasons for this, two stand out. First, government zoning laws restrict the supply of housing stock. Restricted supply against rising demand causes an increase in prices generally. This is why housing costs in Texas are substantially more affordable than in California, where the state government has very restrictive zoning due to environmental regulations and “Not in My Back Yard (NIMBY)” zoning restrictions. Yet both states have school districting, where parents bid up home prices within good school districts. Texas has recently approved of school choice, which is expected to reduce districting related costs.

Wages may seem to be stagnant to young people, but average wages are growing. In fact, low wages (bottom 10%) have risen recently, but have not kept pace with outsized inflation gains. Wages are not stagnant on an absolute basis, but prices are rising at a faster rate, which makes it seem so.

The basis of the government problem is they rarely repeal laws (prohibiting notwithstanding). Repealing bad laws is admitting failure, something that ruins political careers. Therefore, governments keep bad laws in place and tries to overcome them with new laws and promises. In New York City, for example, they have restrictive zoning laws that drive home prices up, then overlay them with restrictive rent control laws. Regovernance recommends Dr. Bryan Caplan’s book, “Build, Baby Build” for more information on the housing cost problem.

Government regulatory policy is often a series of stacked illogical laws that, taken together, do the opposite of what they were designed to accomplish. This is true with labor law, housing, welfare and a host of other market structural components.

It is true that a capitalism needs a legal structure, protected property rights and some other basic structures. However, the regulatory state has by far exceeded its enumerated responsibilities and should be dramatically scaled back. The hero mindset endemic to politicians induces them to want to save constituents and, unfortunately, hurt constituents in a number of ways. Further, politicians know they hurt constituents in the long run, but know they increase the probability of their own reelection in the short run. Politicians generally prioritize themselves first.

Governments create bad economic conditions through bad tax policy, regulation and tariffs. However, when confronted, politicians blame others: corporate executives, the “rich,” migrants, entrepreneurs. Government policy is never the problem in the minds of politicians. It is understandable that young people are somewhat nihilistic about a future when legislatures and regulators impose massive costs on them. However, socialism expands the very government power that imposes such costs on all of us and will only serve to make even worse outcomes. We already have a form of socialism now and the costs are simply not worth it.