Napoleon Bonaparte claimed the head of state of France by his own hand in May 1804. This set off alarms across many countries as they saw a military man replace the traditional French monarchy. The worry was valid - Austria and Russia mobilized in response to contain French expansion generally. This resulted in a 10 year war that killed thousands of Russians, Austrians, Spaniards, English, Prussians, Italians and, of course, Frenchmen. Smaller states too experienced hundreds of casualties.

The more germane comparison with today is how the leaders fought and how they considered war. Respect him or hate him, Napoleon did something with his troops that few other opponents did: he traveled with his men and suffered among them. Of course, there were some marginal differences: he rode to Moscow in a carriage rather than march on foot as his men. The main difference is that Napoleon led from the front, in harms way with his men as they attacked or defended. He knew all 26 of his Marshals and their families, as well as was accessible to his men - visually, if not personally.

My, we have come a long ways since the early 1800’s. Contrast Napoleon’s approach with today’s military and their Commander in Chief, as well as Congress. While the troops are fighting and dying in far away places, often in the Middle East, Congress and the President are taking victory laps for bringing in woke policies to the military. Also, the civilian led military currently has had many problems culminating in a large, taxpayer funded, purposeful give away of arms and material to the Taliban. It is as-if the military is to be used as a photo op force for politicians seeking to get reelected. Never mind the personal, ultimate cost of this strategy - more young men and women die, get wounded or captured in order to further politicians’ ambitious careers.

When I was in high school in Oregon in the middle 1980’s, our Senator came to visit our high school, as Senators often do. The late Bob Packwood addressed our senior class and did a follow up with Q&A. One of the students asked about the conflict in Nicaragua and the insurgency (Contras) that the US was supporting, along with fact that US military advisors were in the country at the time. The student compared this conflict with the start of the Vietnam war, as advisor deployment in the 1960’s escalated into a full scale war.

The young men in the classroom were particularly thoughtful of the questions as most of us either just registered with the Selective Service or would do so later in the year. Senator Packwood’s answer was revealing (loose paraphrase): the military extends American power across the globe. We invest in an active military because it serves our interests. If some in our military have to die to project our interests throughout the world, that’s the job. It’s unfortunate, but that is what they are paid to do.

His perspective reveals how many government people look at the military. We’ve seen it in Iraq under both Presidents Bush, we observed Obama’s foray into Afghanistan, Clinton had his days in Somalia, Biden may soon have advisors in Ukraine (if they are not there already). The military is simply a tool used by politicians to build a narrative that gets them reelected. If military people (including my brother-in-law in Iraq) have to die, then so be it.

Imagine if we mustered the courage and political will to insist that Congress and the President lead from the front, of course in a modified way. We understand that Congressional Members are often in their 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, so I am not expecting them to actually be in or around combat. However, I do expect them to sacrifice in time of war, whether declared or undeclared. $1,000 fundraising steak dinners and “fact finding” missions to Tuscany or the Maldives are not what I am speaking about. My expectation (and I am trying to make the case that yours should be also) is that politicians have skin in the game when they declare war. It is truly appalling, in many cases, that politicians are more likely to be pro-war when they don’t have anyone to lose, while some go to great lengths to avoid military service themselves. Sure, it is easier to send Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s from Iowa or Kentucky to war, as long as nobody in your family is at risk.

Could it be that the typical Congressional Member, plus Executive Branch leader secretly believe the sentiment of Representative Cori Bush: I’m important and everyone else is secondary? Of course it is. This is the modus operandi for our political leaders. This is why the late John McCain is revered - not because of his policies or political record per se. It is because he actually believes in the country and backed up that belief for a country that has given him so much. The problem with many of our leaders is that they want a great upside personally, without any responsibility to maintain the system. Moreover, the use of the military is simply another arrow in the reelection and popularity quiver. Politicians are ok with men dying, as long their deaths serve the reelection purpose.

The armchair quarterbacking of our political leaders gets worse with each election: seeking the upside of wealth and notoriety, while eliminating the downside of service and responsibility (personal and fiscal). I am taking into account the relative nature of armchair quarterbacking among politicians I consider in the next election cycle. Perhaps you will join me?