Every country on earth has an accountability process. In the west, we have set an evidentiary standard to prove somebody violated the law, as well as reasonable punishments for one to pay for his crimes, deter future crimes from the convicted and, possibly, to send a deterrence message to society as a whole that the country is serious about preventing crime. The Constitution gives our legal system guidance in terms of punishment, it forbids “cruel or unusual punishment” found in the 8th Amendment. Thus, a judge cannot order the death penalty for a citizen with 3 parking tickets, as the punishment would be exceedingly cruel, given the crime.

Beyond cruel or unusual punishment, the legal process is rightly conditioned to maximally avoid false positives in cases - the wrongful conviction of an innocent person. The Appeals Court structure, Miranda Rights and due process considerations are all deployed to protect the innocent from undue government accountability. So far, so good.

There is, however, another side to criminal cases: how do we deal with the guilty? The systemic problem of most western countries is the false negative - failing to adequately punish the guilty, either via wrongful acquittal or, more often, extreme leniency.

Judges have broad discretion to apply punishments based on the facts of individual cases and they should. Each case has different circumstances, which judges have to take into account on an individual basis. The problem comes when a judge demonstrates ideological bias across his or her caseload; dramatically under-punishing those who they identify with politically or ideologically, while meting out more severe punishments to those of the political opposition.

The mainstream thought in the government continues to be support for our current structure that integrates correctives against false positives. The Founders built the legal system as a bulwark against false positives. It is a good thing that innocent people should be protected against false imprisonment and we are thankful, expressed or not, that the bulwark was built.

However, correctives against false negatives (the guilty avoiding adequate accountability) are much weaker and in some areas of the legal process, don’t exist at all.

Part of this problem is enforcement, such as in Illinois which has the lowest murder clearance rate (at least 1 arrest made during a murder investigation) at a mere 17.5% of the time. Translated, 82.5% of all murders in Illinois do not result in a single arrest. In some cases this may be an investigative competence issue, but it may also be political as Mayors and Governors move to avoid enforcement of criminal law as we saw in the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Another part of the problem is legislative - some jurisdictions have changed the law to weaken accountability provisions and have, de facto, made normally criminal behavior legal. Proposition 47 in California reduced accountability for property crimes (retail shoplifting, among others), causing nearly a double digit percentage increase in property crimes generally. The number of store closings and YouTube videos documenting the crimes speak to this issue.

False negative type decisions by the judiciary seems to be a growing problem. It looks like there is growing bias among judges who lean left. This is not to excuse right wing judicial bias which undoubtedly has happened in the past; however, the current bias seems to be coming from judges who are sympathetic to suspects on the political left. Our newest Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden despite her dramatic leniency in child pornography cases during her time on lower courts. Promotions in government are not necessarily based on competence and performance, but rather ideological loyalty.

In a fair nation, criminal justice must be deployed within margins: penalties that are too harsh are not only authoritarian, but are clear constitutional violations. On the other hand, punishments that are too lenient reduce accountability and deterrence. The analogy for criminal justice is that of blood pressure - too high or too low risks the life of the patient. Criminal accountability must operate within margins to be fair, yet effective. Many of our current judges are ideological hires: while we don’t over punish (even Trump), punishments levied below legislative guidelines for BLM, Antifa and other protestors has been normalized.

Structurally, the judicial hire and performance process is incapable of removing judges who under punish. Michael “Thunder” Phillips has documented issues with implementing accountability for judges in family court on Substack, the same applies in criminal courts. Judges, once hired, are difficult to terminate for bias or lack of performance. As a result, performance declines and bias grows.

Overall, it is irrelevant which political persuasion has more biased judges. Judicial bias and lack of performance must be avoided. The judiciary is supposed to be independent of politics and the bias that accompanies it. Until judges are assessed for their performance, specifically their bias, our system of law and order will continue to decline.