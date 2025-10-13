Star Trek, the well known entertainment project that started in the 1960’s and continues in movie form to today, provides us with a key insight into the disconnect between quality research and policy making. There are two main characters in the initial project, Captain Kirk (played by William Shatner) and Spock (played by Leonard Nimoy). Captain Kirk is the consummate leader: he is loyal to his role, to his subordinates and makes decisions based on information provided by Spock and the series supporting cast. Spock represents an extreme characterization of the engineer: an emotionless being who views the world through the lens of logic. Mr. Spock seems to abhor human emotion, as he is only half human in the series, if not completely deemphasize its impact on the implementation of decisions.

There are two quotes from the television series that are most relevant here:

“I am not sure that we need to have any emotion at all.” – Spock

“Change is the essential process of all existence.” – Spock

Spock’s comments generally reflect the feeling of our wonderful empiricists, from economists (Sowell, Caplan, Friedman), to climate scientists (Curry, Happer, Lindzen), to psychologists (Peterson, Pinker) have all developed and championed research that would get national policies that would greatly enhance prosperity across the board.

The problem they are having is that, while they explain their researched and preferred policies that would truly drive the country forward, the most reasonable observation is that they are losing badly. Governments continue to over regulate western economies, national debts are rising dramatically, crackdowns are hindering political freedoms, the “woke” mind virus remains omnipresent. This is not a liberal vs. conservative dichotomy; governments from both sides are hampering freedom and prosperity. Liberal parties in the US, Canada and the UK crack down on freedoms and raise the cost of living by moving away from markets. Conservative parties are eliminating the possibility of migration, even in an orderly way.

The problem lies in their weird avoidance of emotion, hence the Spock problem. Empiricists seek truth, therefore their research and ideas must be purely analytical. Logic, data and unemotional, analytical prowess is at the core of performing research. Podcasts, debates and writing books are part of the research dissemination process.

Yet, galvanizing emotion moves political direction into reality. The political left (Antifa, Black Lives Matter, etc) understands the role of the spectacle and how it taps the emotion necessary to support societal change. Protests, political violence and threats of violence tap anger, fear and frustration. They target police (fraudulently) for brutality against blacks. They tap empathy for those who are trans. They advertise fear that all Americans have equal probability to be poor to sell broad welfare programs.

There are 3 approaches to make policy change in governments’ size, scope and direction, organized in order from most effective to least effective (my perspective):

Emotional Appeals - stoking fear, demonizing opponents, shaming for non-compliance, tapping into empathy for others Factual Based Arguments - Statistics and studies that support policy direction Philosophical Discussions - What people ought to do, moral assertions, religious imperatives etc.

Conservative and libertarian researchers have excellent factual arguments about the welfare state, markets, freedom, migration and others. However, when one looks at the state of western nations, they are clearly losing. As an analogy, it would be like Yale playing football against Ohio State, with the Yale players bragging how smart they are and then looking at the 80-0 score in favor of Ohio State flashing on the scoreboard. High brow moral victories maybe something to brag about, but they don’t change the reality on the field.

It’s one thing for libertarian and conservative researchers to demonstrate policies that don’t work and those that do, and why. It is something entirely different for researchers to assert emotion as having no place in factual discussion; this assertion is simply wrong. Life is not a courtroom - “only the facts, sir” does not apply in politics. The two questions for the conservatives and libertarians: 1) when will you recognize that emotion plays a distinct role in change (not in research), and 2) when will the empiricists recognize their quality research should contribute mightily to policy, and that emotional strategies are required to make them a reality?