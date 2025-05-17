Many of the large corporate news outlets, such as CNN and MSNBC, are finding themselves in decline. These two networks, among others, have spent the previous 4 years parroting Democrat talking points, while attacking Donald Trump. Parroting and attacking are not new, they have been done for decades, even centuries. However, outright lying by the media is now the subject of many a political discourse. Many years ago, the assumption was that the media told the truth, while reserving the right to decide what is “news.” The New York Times, for example, has a slogan on their papers “All the News That is Fit to Print.” They, uniquely, get to determine the definition of “fit.”

The political fights in days past were about who cared for the poor, what the proposed tax rates will be and what is the news from this or that war theater. The debates in public, while not necessarily chivalrous, were actual debates about topics that mattered. The news media emphasized what it needed for its readers, but most of the stories tended to be true or at least significantly true.

There are two levels of how news gets captured, evaluated and distributed:

Journalistic: investigating the truth, attempting to separate facts from conjecture, direct quotes from third party hearsay. Readers and viewers based their views of specific media outlets based upon the relative degree of truth being delivered. In fact, news reporters who overtly lie, such as Jayson Blair of the New York Times, were terminated 20 years ago specifically for fabrications.

Editorial: editors main job is to select which stores are distributed to their market, primarily driven by scare resources: space in newspapers and time slots for television network news. The editorial function shapes the customer’s view of the world, some stories get accentuated, while other stories don’t appear at all. This shaping function is driven by the organization’s leaders and ownership and aligns to their worldview. For example, the risk of suicide of the transgender community is less likely to appear in the National Review, not because people don’t care about suicide, but because the story does not generally align with its readers and leadership. Likewise, a story about the benefits of environmental regulation roll backs is unlikely to see the light of day at MSNBC. This would be the case, even if these stories were absolutely true from a journalistic perspective.

The entrance of Donald Trump into politics ushered in a change in how the media treated content delivery, story development and opinion. The journalist and editor roles shifted dramatically towards political left. Stories covering Trump received nearly universal negative coverage. This means that the editor role purposefully ignored (and continues to ignore) any positive information the Trump administration. This was predictable. Editors always align to those in power in their own media.

The difference with the advent of Trump is that those in the role of journalists have strayed from truth significantly. Lying at a factual level in order to hurt Trump seems to be the new strategy. While news consumers would be fine with the emphasis on certain stories more than others (editor role), they are increasingly fed up with journalistic fabrication of stories that did not happen, using anonymous sources who don’t exist or leaving out specific facts that change the story’s tenor.

So what are news consumers to do when legacy media adopts the lying orientated Pravda strategy? The same way consumers deal with any industry bad actor: stop being a customer. MSNBC and CNN, for example, are losing viewership by up to 50% and the resulting loss in income from advertisers forcing layoffs.

The market works. The market for news consumption is one of the freest markets in the world, despite the doomed spectacle of 1st Amendment regulation by the Biden Administration. The rise of podcasts, debate forums, new media and, yes, Substack have filled in the blanks regarding journalistic truth.

Of course, there still is the editorial process that determines what gets distributed. Every media company in existence has to cope with resource scarcity in terms of space or time. This is not a problem, however, as audiences adopt their favorite, choosing from a large basket of potential information providers. Joe Rogan, pictured above has a massive following, garnering nearly 15 million followers on Spotify.

The one bad actor that the market must react to and cannot easily overcome is the government. Constitutional erosion is real, as legislatures or the administrations seek to erect their own legacy by nibbling around its edges under the auspices of “security.” The government’s argument is that, since words are essentially violence, they are required to protect citizens by limiting speech. Beyond the stated reason, the real reason governments want to limit speech, of course, is to protect government from critics.

The U.S. government attempted to control information to the public, essentially reducing the mission of big tech platforms to single party propaganda. Likewise, the Biden Administration also proposed a bureaucracy to “handle” disinformation for the American people. While the bureaucratic proposal was rejected, the overt idea that government should define and control information for the public was planted firmly in the minds of imperial functionaries, whose regulatory ideas will be put forth in the future.

The maintenance of a market for speech is foundational to a free country. Without it, that nation cedes decision making to the government, thus ushering in tyranny. Criticism without threat is a core component of any decision process. When the powerful seek to shield themselves from it, they are signaling that their governance intent is tyrannical. The fundamental irony for citizens is that the trade off for speech security is actual physical insecurity, either from a dictatorial government or from government protected third parties. Citizens from every political stripe are best served by a dynamic speech market, barely regulated.