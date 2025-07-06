President Joe Biden appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in 2022, to fill the seat that Justice Stephen Breyer held until his retirement. Prior to Justice Breyer’s retirement, Biden was asked who he might pick before the retirement was announced, and Biden said he would only pick a black woman for the role, which is interesting in a world where prejudging is unacceptable.

Recently, there was a case brought forth to the Supreme Court, Trump vs. CASA. The issue at hand is whether federal judges in lower courts can act beyond the case in front of them to require or prohibit the government from enforcing law or making executive decisions. Called “universal preliminary injunctions”, these ostensibly temporary requirements or prohibitions force the Executive Branch to stop their policy until the court has an opportunity to fully review the policy. Given that the judicial process operates at a turtle’s pace, the judiciary could stop the government from enacting any policy for decades.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that universal preliminary injunctions exceed the judicial branches’ authority. One of the minority opinions was written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who advocates the position that the courts need to make the President “follow the law,” essentially giving the courts the ability to stop any action a judge, rogue or otherwise, could rationalize into the law. The majority opinion, penned by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, directly responds to Justice Jackson’s opinion, essentially stating that Justice Jackson’s bid would simply replace an imperial president with an imperial judge (Section C) and that Justice Jackson’s opinion flies against 200+ years of legal precedent.

There are two problems here for the country with the view that judges need to control the executive:

First, Judges are often ideologically centered with their appointing president. Justice Jackson has periodically attacked Trump for his comments about Congress’s ability to impeach federal judges. Justice Jackson’s dispute with Trump’s bombastic rhetoric has found its way into her opinion of what amounts to judicial policy, attempting to render the vast majority of Trump’s actions universally illegal. One can only imagine whether Justice Jackson would do the same with a Democrat president who was found to not follow the law, or with a policy she personally agreed with that was illegal. Given the possibility that judges refuse to “follow the law” would simply transplant a president for a low performing federal judge. For example, Justice Jackson herself has a history of failing to follow the government’s guidance in child pornography cases, at a minimum failing to follow the spirit of the law by being dramatically overly lenient with heinous cases.

It is a very short stretch to find other judges with differing ideologies to find fault with a sitting president, elected by the people. If judges could as easily issue universal injunctions, could a federal judge with a similar ideology as Justice Jackson stop prosecutors from arresting child pornographers at all, thus effectively legalizing it? If her minority opinion was enshrined, of course.

Second, the judicial processes necessarily take substantially more time than that of the Executive Branch. Imagine a president having 1 week to mobilize existing defense assets to repel an invasion from the nation’s borders (in this case, not immigrants, but an actual foreign army). The president has organizational structure with the Department of Defense to respond timely to threats. However, what if a federal judge chose to issue a universal injunction against Defense Department from responding, until the court could actually rule, say 14 months from now?

Of course, one challenge that comes up with the “no judge would actually do that” rationale. However, that falls short. We could also say no judge would give absolute minimum sentence on the kinds of child pornographers who abuse children so profoundly, but Justice Jackson did exactly that.

What ties these two together is performance. The president (and Congress) has to answer periodically to the people. Ford, Carter, H.W. Bush and Trump in 2020 were all fired by the people and did not get 2 sequential terms. Judges, on the other hand, are appointed. In the nation’s history, there have been only 8 judges who have been removed from office, making it the lowest removal rate of any Branch. Likewise, performance is not officially a removable offense, only “high crimes and misdemeanors” are relevant. Judges can have whatever opinion they want at any time. Thus, an imperial judiciary would be tantamount to a 700 person oligarchy running the country, all unelected and essentially non-removable.

The American people dodged a destabilizing “bullet” for the country when 6 Justices agreed that universal injunctions exceed the Judicial Branch’s authority. We can only imagine how the country would be brought to a complete halt if the alternative were put in place. Judges are not compelled to perform, putting one’s ideology over performance may be a way to “get Trump,” but is not a reasonable way to run a government.