Regovernance

Regovernance

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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
May 12

“In their view, if people obtain a large sum of money through regular commerce, they must have cheated.”

That sums up most leftist politics and they believe that they are the doing the greater good.

Sadly they don’t care about history.

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
May 9

Markets are the ultimate democracy. Bezos, Musk, et al have passed the market test with flying colors. The only test AOC has passed is an election every two years.

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