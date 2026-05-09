New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez recently appeared on a podcast and talked about billionaires and her assertion that nobody “can earn $1 billion.” We have hard the anti billionaire rhetoric before from Democrats who believe that income inequality is generally unfair and should be curbed by government force (taxation). This rhetoric is important for Democrats who believe in large government because they have to win the hearts and minds battle politically prior to promulgating high tax rates that force the extremely wealthy to fork over cash.

Separately, Democrats are actively pushing back on Department of Justice efforts to prosecute the welfare fraud that currently plagues Minnesota. Sixty people have been convicted amid an estimated $1.9 billion in fraud. US Attorneys are being criticized, along with President Trump for prosecuting fraudsters who steal money from the Federal Government.

These two cases are politically instructive about how Democrats writ large view the economy. In their view, if people obtain a large sum of money through regular commerce, they must have cheated. If, however, they obtained a large sum of money through defrauding the federal government, they are heroes.

The two cases are economically insightful for how the Democrats view the economy. Let’s use an example of the only billionaire I have ever met personally, Nike Inc. founder Phillip Knight. His company makes shoes and clothes: good, but not cutting edge products. Mr. Knight asks me to buy shirts or sweat pants for exercise purposes. I can choose to buy them or not. If I choose to prioritize his products in my budget, we both win; I get sweat pants and he gets cash. If I do not buy at all, or if I prioritize his competitor (e.g. Under Amour) he gets $0.00.

Let contrast this with how Representative Ocasio Cortez gets money. Her $174,000 annual salary is mild compared with Mr. Knights annual earnings, for sure. She works for an organization that puts people in jail if they don’t pay, for products one does not get directly - defense, court infrastructure, environmental regulations, or for services that most tax payers cannot get at all - welfare and Medicare. If everyone in the United States disagrees with Mr. Knights product line or services, he gets $0.00. If, immediately following an election, everyone in the United States disagrees with her policy preferences, she continues to rake in $174,000 for two years and taxes continue to be collected.

So which operation is more democratic? Mr. Knight being required to listen to the market, provide at prices people want to buy, while continuously improving his operations, or Representative Ocasio Cortez whose organization forces people through threat of imprisonment or confiscation of assets for their revenue? Since democracy means “rule by the people,” which system more closely represents it? A test may be in order: try hiding your income from Mr. Knight and refuse to buy his products, versus hiding your money and refusing to pay the Internal Revenue Service. Which has more choice and, therefore, is more democratic? I suspect the answer is obvious.

The same Party that is telling us that Mr. Knight should not have any wealth because we are a “democracy” is also the same Party that tells us to shut up and pay the IRS. The strange part about the whole thing is that defrauding the same government that the Party worships seems to be ok and the perpetrators should not be held accountable.

Ocasio Cortez and other Democrats seem to have things backwards in their assumptions. While law and order is necessary and good, it is not the case that the federal government is more “democratic” than a consensual market system. Government is foundational to, not a substitute for the market like Democrats assume. Moreover, the mass fraud that occurs by those supported by Democrats is indicative that the government spends way too much by absconding with trillions of dollars it (obviously) doesn’t need. Where would you like your hard earned money to go?

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