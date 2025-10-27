In 1968, Paul Erlich wrote a book entitled, “the Population Bomb.” The book outlined how the world was on the brink of overpopulation and how the number of mouths to feed would soon outstrip Mother Earth’s ability to provide for them. Mr. Erlich, now in his early 90’s, supports population control methods to mitigate the planet against his apocryphal forecast: civil war, unrest, starvation, environmental disaster.

Over the 57 years since his book was published, most of the forecasted events described in his 1968 book were simply not realized. Many countries have grown their populations dramatically and, while there are always regional wars, widespread unrest has not panned out. Much like many doomsday soothsayers, the population bomb did not occur. Human capital and ingenuity is constantly in the process of solving world problems, assuming governments let them. So far, so good.

The real problem is not that Dr. Erlich was wrong, anyone who forecasts what the world would be like in 50 years will probably be wrong too. Dr. Erlich brought an important critique to the fore and society needed to grapple with it.

The real issue is that Dr. Erlich did not align his own actions with what he (ostensibly) believed. While he advocated massive population control, given the pending crises: state sponsored abortion, forced sterilization and other state actions to control population, Dr. Erlich got married and had a daughter. The curious should be asking why Dr. Erlich should have children, while demanding the state force other men and women to forgo theirs? Does he not believe what he is writing? Should the rules for which he advocates not apply to him personally?

Ideological outsourcing is making oneself immune from the ideology for which the purveyor advocates. It is a rhetorical device to appeal to the market’s sense of right and wrong, while ensuring the advocate is held harmless during his violation. It calls into question the advocate’s real perspective.

We see this problem more generally among the intelligentsia and politicians: advocacy that society should go in this direction or that, with the implied caveat that the politician, author or academic be held aside personally from his or her own views. Strange indeed, but it happens more than one would think.

The flag bearer for ideological outsourcing is Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont). Over more than 50 years, the Democratic Socialist has been railing against millionaires and billionaires generally, and specifically pushing back against them being in Congress. In 2020, Senators Sanders personal wealth rose over the $1 million mark and today is worth more than $3 million after writing a best selling book, ironically entitled, “Its OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.” In the 2020 presidential primary, billionaire and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg called Senator Sanders out on the irony of a Democratic Socialist who has 3 homes.

Imagine a politician who wants to defund the police, as long as there is money in the budget for their own private security. Imagine a Congress that promulgates tort law and simultaneously supports Sovereign Immunity. Imagine celebrities flying around the world in private jets speaking about the ills of climate change. Imagine a communist country, the pillar of equality, where the people only get a single apartment, yet “dear leader” spends his days in one of 12 summer homes (Dachas).

It goes beyond simple hypocrisy, ideological outsourcing is about framing rhetoric and institutional power that protect advocates from accountability from their own beliefs. The purpose is to build a following of those who are aligned to the ideology, while the leader or advocate is exempt (outsourced) from it. At the very least, ideological outsourcing is a grift, an opportunity to obtain cash from ideological capture - selling books, speaking gigs and the like. Often, it is used as a power grab, particularly in government, where coercion is institutionalized.

We have forgotten our parents’ cultural idioms: actions speak louder than words. We should heed this in our analysis of what the intelligentsia advocates. Perhaps Dr. Erlich believed his predictions or perhaps he wanted to be famous.