There is an illusion that the Congress represents the people who have chosen to send them to Washington D.C. Moreover, they represent beliefs of the people as they fly to Washington D.C. to be sworn in. For example, a very high number of people (74% - 77% depending on the survey) support the extension of Social Security into the future without compromise. Imagine a candidate for Congress running on the platform that Social Security should be completed dismantled and eliminated in the next 5 years. What are the candidate’s chances to get elected in any US state? Zero. This isn’t to say the candidate will not get votes, 7-10% of the electorate belong to the Libertarian Party, but certainly the candidate will not get elected.

There is similar support for other entitlements: welfare, Medicare, Medicaid, etc. These programs grow at a high rate in both total dollars and the number of people supported. The welfare state alone supports some 66 million people, or 1 in 5 Americans. Trillions are spent on giving the people their own money back, all to get Congress Members elected - representation at its finest.

Recently, however, a bill was introduced into Congress that has even higher support: Congressional term limits. Over many years, support for term limits has been growing. Today, it stands at over 80% of the American people. This is not a bunch of anti-government Republicans either, as Democrats agree with term limits at an overwhelming 73% rate. Four out of every five voters in the United States support a limit on the length of Congressional employment.

And the “representative” Congress’ response? Bills have been introduced in 2015 and in 2021 to limit Congressional terms. In both cases, both parties stomped the bills into the garbage can either by Senate and House leaders killing the bill or by an overwhelming down vote.

In truth, Congress does not represent you, the voter. Rather Congress represents themselves, their pocketbooks and power egos. It disappoints when I see voters in the background for a candidate on TV, clapping for their preferred party or Congressional candidate when it is common knowledge that politicians tend to get wealthier despite little relative appreciable improvement in the nation.

There are many pundits in the media who claim that the reason our country has so much debt, so much dysfunction, a poor foreign policy and other issues is because “we elected them.” Did we elect Member of Congress or presidency, or did the system elect them through illusion?

A thought experiment: imagine you own a retail business with 15 locations in your city. In your central office, you have an accountant who makes payments and records transactions in the your books. You have a valid and growing suspicion that your accountant is embezzling from your business. At this time, the crimes cannot be proven, but a review of the books yields more than ample suspicion your accountant is either grossly incompetent or a criminal. What do you do?

Suppose the lending agreement with your bank requires you to have an accountant all 365 days of the year, therefore you cannot simply fire her and leave the position vacant. So you advertise the position in the job market to find a replacement. You get one resume: a 30 year old man who has 4 years of accounting experience. Great! After contacting references and performing a background check, you find this man spent a total of 5 years in prison for beating his previous bosses due to problems with authority.

Also, in your business charter, you are only allowed to interview one person as a replacement for a current employee. So who do you choose? A thief or a violent person? Do you want to lose a lot of money or potentially be subject to violence? After all, you chose.

In business today, of course, this is not the case. In politics, the process is very much the case as our thought experiment:

In 49 states, voters are required to vote for a candidate and there is not an option for “none of the above,” something that forces a vote for a candidate who is not wanted by voters. Only Nevada has this option.

The system we have in place in the US favors a two party system, although 40% voters would support other parties

Voters also cannot recall (fire) Members of Congress for failing to adequately represent them prior to term expiration. Members of Congress can remove each other intra-term, but the voter may not. This hardly seems like “our democracy” as the Democrats have at the core of their rhetoric.

The idea that “well, we chose them” is not straight forward at all. The system forces a lot of constraints on the American people that, if we put the same process into a business situation, the business would likely fail. The system effectively dilutes the notion that the “people” decided, which largely reverses the original point of a Republic (the represented deciding their own representatives).

While I agree with Brian Riedl’s comments on debt and deficits generally and the sins of politicians who perpetuate them, he ends with a typical but we voted for them rhetoric. Perhaps we didn’t, the system did.