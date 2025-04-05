The USAID shut down recommendation from the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) raises legitimate questions about how government bureaucracies are organized from a foundational perspective. Implicit in the different ways that conservatives and libertarians govern, vs how progressives govern is the paradigm in which they operate. DOGE’s investigations into how governments spend your money and the Democrat Party response to it is telling on what really happens when government is too big to be governed effectively: waste, fraud, incompetence and, in a few cases, outright embezzlement and money laundering.

A major question is how did we get here? There are differences in assumptions from the political left and right in terms of responsibility for solutions to problems. These differences in worldview form the baseline of how each views the role of government.

Conservatives and libertarians see the world through an inside-out base philosophy: each person is personally responsible for their lives. People who act poorly or fail to invest in themselves are responsible for their poor outcomes. People who invest in themselves and achieve success must be able to capture that success - money, status or other rewarding outcomes. The inside-out philosophy prioritizes implementability over risk. The inside-out husband and father thinks “the threat of global nuclear war is all over the news, but I need to focus on this project to get my $10,000 bonus at work so we can remodel the living room.”

Government’s job in an inside-out world is to protect individuals against others: those who are violent, thieves, embezzlers and rapists. The government is supposed to apply justice under fair laws to individual cases of misbehavior. The government is supposed to accept international reality and provide for the common defense, something that many of the European welfare states refuse to do.

The inside-out philosophy requires individuals to prioritize action and accountability at the lowest possible level: first, the individual, then the family, communities and social groups, then the local government and the larger state. Society is prioritized last. The fairly well established theory that one should get his/her proverbial house in order before pointing fingers at others is the basis of the free market and in one’s reputation: being a good neighbor, a good spouse, parent. In the words of the psychologist, the inside-out philosophy represents cognitive consonance, where actions and outcomes are complementary.

Progressives and those on the political left subscribe to the notion of the outside-in philosophy. Their world view is to solve those issues that, at first look, can be solved by mandate, if only they could obtain enough political will. They align themselves with purported solutions to big problems: climate change, world poverty, corporatism, the fate of marginalized peoples (of course, depending on one’s definition). The outside-in philosophy seeks a large, centralized arbiter to implement solutions because the problem is too large and the solution must be implemented rapidly. Government, particularly the national government (as differentiated from a local city council or state legislature), is the preferred arbiter because of its centralized authority and massive enforcement capability.

The baseline of the outside-in approach is to start with the largest problems and galvanize the nation to solve them. If they can solve the largest problems by government mandate, just think how many other problems can be solved. The outside-in approach prioritizes risk over implementability. Issues that loom large must be tackled because of the millions of people who will be harmed - the “existential crisis” that will cause human extinction.

Upon initial observation, these two approaches seem like simple trade-offs in terms of approach: slow and steady, vs. rapid and abrupt. But there is a central issue that is caused by the outside-in philosophy that Regovernance illuminates: a bigger and more centralized government monopoly creates significantly more problems that it solves. Philosophies, however well intentioned, that push for large governments to rapidly solve problems create more than they solve. The term “waste, fraud and abuse” is synonymous with the large US federal government. It is not a term we normally use when we speaking about any other entity: family, retail store, homeowner’s association, church/synagogue/mosque.

Beyond size and scope differences, the main problem is the inherent lack of accountability of government. When the same organization establishes law and creates exceptions to them, conducts investigations and punishes those who run afoul of the law, what are the odds that the government will hold its own members accountable? In so far as the Biden Administration, and the Obama Administration are proxies, the answer is a definite no.

Hate Elon Musk all you want; he is simply the messenger of the inexeroble truth that large governments simply cannot be reflexively accountable. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has found billions of dollars in mismanagement, many of the actions may be criminal. There are allegations of money laundering and embezzlement around the spending, some of which has been debunked. However, even those debunking money laundering and embezzlement allegations mostly admit that the government is simply mismanaging taxpayer funds. Debunking crimes and calling them “mismanagement” may be true, but the irony is not lost that the same people who debunk government criminality are also admitting that government cannot organizationally learn. After all, US federal government has been around for nearly two and a half centuries and still mismanages significant amounts of taxpayer money.

This is the legacy of the outside-in approach. The creation of a massive government apparatus to solve broad social problems, creates more social problems. The desire to solve income inequality through socialism, for example, ends up relocating inequality from the private sector to the government sector. We still have income inequality.

If we look at the track records of the inside-out vs. outside-in philosophical approaches a couple things stand out: the inside-out approach requires personal accountability for problems, but also contains the answer to individual success. The outside-in approach is aimed at solving the most risky, universal problems, but not by being better people, but by forcing other to be better people, thus creating a government monstrosity capable of both exacerbating the same issues to be cured, and creating more issues along the way.

This is a choice of visibility: protestors loudly seeking to protect trans-gender rights get positive affirmations from the movement. A mother reading to her 4 year old is not visible and her affirmation is internal. Which ones is more effective in the long run?