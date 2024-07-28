Like most Americans, I am amazed at the job the Founders did when they created the Constitution and set forth the principles for the United States. Other countries have similar transformation events in their history, perhaps the signing of the Magna Carta in what is now the United Kingdom. Taking an entire nation off the current path and on to a completely different path is extremely difficult and not the feint of heart. Revolutionaries have an uphill battle to change the trajectory of a nation due to the reaction from the status quo (think King George and his redcoats).

As I look at our nation over the passage of time, it is pretty clear that our Founders took us the majority of the way, say 85%, by defining natural rights, limitations on government power, providing for due process for American citizens. The Founders did fall short, however, because they failed to design reflexivity into the governing documents. This was a big mistake, something they couldn’t see then, but after 250 odd years, we are now dealing with this failure.

Taxation: in every case save one, no person or organization can set their own tax rate, not individual families, not small businesses, or large corporations. In order to set low tax rates or to exempt a larger portion of their income, people, families and organizations have to convince (lobby) Congress to get a lower rate or exemption. Of course, the one exception to this rule is Congress, who set their own tax rates and exempt their own income. Why can the legislative branch in government do something that no other group in the United States may legally do? Curious.

Free Speech: the Constitution values the ability to speak freely, with some limitations (e.g. calls for immenient violence). But what of truth? Can one speak falsehoods and remain within the law? Well, the legal limitations on lying is only when one lies to the government. We have special words to separate free speech from criminal lying: perjury, making false statements to police. Courts, prosecutors, the IRS, EPA, DoD, even Congress are protected from the people lying to them by law. Reflexively, however, who protects the American people from government lies? Nobody. Remember COVID-19? How about the 2008 financial crises? Great Depression? The government lied about the culprit and the facts in all of these. No government employee has ever gone to jail for lies to the American people. This poses a real problem for the American voters, who have the job of determining the make up of the Congress in the first place, as I have discussed.

Torts: In the United States, every private policy making organization can be sued in civil court if they make serious mistakes and those mistakes end up hurting people. The board of directors of any corporation, owners of small businesses, rich people, your middle class neighbors and poor people are all impacted by tort legislation. Those exempt from tort legislation? You guessed it: Members of Congress, federal judges, generals, prosecutors, bureaucrats, FBI agents, etc. Our federal legislators, Congress, and the Supreme Court thought it would be a good idea to opt out of laws they pass for everyone else.

Perhaps the Founders of the country could not have foreseen a system where the government has the power to draw a fence around themselves in complete self service. In those cases where the people suffer financially, government employee paychecks flow like the great Ohio or Columbia rivers. Bureaucrats have a wide berth to lie and cheat, yet we have Members of Congress railing against those who testify before them, threatening perjury charges. The FBI and Federal Marshals can and often do routinely lie to suspects without having to account, yet a single lie to a member of the Department of Justice and you celebrate your birthday from a federal jail cell.

Governments should operate from within the law, not outside of it. Legislatures should have to deal with the same laws as everyone else. Bureaucrats should be accountable for the work that they do and the work they refuse to do. Government speech should not be more free than that of their constituents. Congress should not pay less or have the power to pay less in taxes than similarly situated constituents. Governments, of course, should have the capability to do their jobs, but should not live outside the law. The Founders could not have know this, but we do.