“an impairment of the impartial judgement can occur in even the most well-meaning men when their personal economic interests are affected by the business they transact on behalf of the government”

US Supreme Court, United State vs. Mississippi Valley Generatng Company, 1960

The Founders of this country did a great service to us by setting forth the Constitution and other founding documents (e.g. Federalist Papers, Declaration of Independence, etc.). As I have said previously in this Substack account, they failed to take us all the way to proper governance. Given the immense task at hand, namely starting a new government from scratch, one can understand the gap they left. The problem comes when we examine how rules are promulgated - in other words, the rules about how we make the rules.

Congress makes laws for all American citizens and residents at the federal level. This is certainly appropriate generally. A legislative body, elected by the people, can make laws that apply generally to everyone. However, as I expressed last week, Congress also makes exceptions from the law for themselves and their acolytes. Given the breadth of the legal structure in the nation, a single example of this would not be a problem and may not even be noticeable. Over time and after dozens of exceptions, Congress and the Executive Branch (Congress often covers for them too) begin to live in a totally different country than the rest of us. As an example, the movement to “defund the police” was ironically echoed by members of Congress who also demand personal security. People from both parties with common sense would probably see this for the hypocrisy it represents.

I argue that this is not an isolated incident, but understandable given the unbelievable way our government is structured. There is nothing in the Constitution that prevents Congress from exempting themselves from the law and, worse, providing exceptions the Executive Branch from the law. The Executive Branch is not required to prosecute suspects which, translated, means they don’t prosecute their friends. The result is an entitled and powerful government class where the rules, duties and expectations don’t apply to them generally. If the government wants to murder student protestors and not be held accountable for it, let them. If prosecutors want to reward students for throwing bombs at police and burning buildings, let them. If a president decides to violate the law by holding classified documents beyond the scope of his role, let him.

One of the biggest examples of this phenomenon is the case of bribery legislation. In our government, who is the most likely target of bribes? Members of Congress. Who can make the most money from bribes by granting federal contracts or passing favorable laws? Members of Congress (there is a good book that details bribes and suspect behavior among Congress from Peter Schweizer, link here) Who has the unique responsibility of writing laws and paying for resources that prohibit bribes and enforce the law? Members of Congress.

Contrast this organizational structure with the following hypothetical: Who is most likely to manufacture and distribute horrible drugs into the US? Mexican drug cartels. Who receives the money from horrible drugs sold in the US? Mexican drug cartels. Who writes the legislation that prohibits horrible drugs in the US and assigns resources to take care of the problem? Mexican drug cartels.

If this were true, what do we expect would happen with the drug environment in the US? There would be many more highly addictive, high priced drugs flowing into the US. (exceeding today’s flow) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) would be assigned to target non-Mexican drug cartel activities to prevent competition.

We don’t do this, obviously, with drug cartels, but the US federal government is completely fine with the same conflict of interest for Congress. Again, the optics seem to be “rules for thee, but not for me.” Conflicts of interest create actual fraud and abuse or the perception thereof, both of which undermine the legitimacy of the Congress. If one looks at the wealth of our federal politicians, it is astounding. This does not necessarily mean that Members are corrupt in fact, but the perception of their corruption should be enough to raise eyebrows at the process and structure.

I wonder if Members of Congress would let us impose corruption laws on them. Suppose we told Members that any payment or wealth gain they receive beyond their federal salary, federal benefits package and pension accrual for retirement would be deemed as a bribe and carry a 10 year prison sentence. What is the likelihood they would accept this? They would not. In fact, I think they would point out that the Constitution dictates that Congress makes laws, not We, The People. The part of the problem is that they would be correct.

The American people normally reject the concept of salary increases because they know this structural conflict of interest exists. Why pay Congress more, if they can take bribes and kickbacks with immunity? Yet, we know that Congress raises their total compensation anyway, while perpetuating a major conflict of interest.

Consider whether Congress setting all laws is a good thing, especially the laws that specifically govern their behavior. The American voter is left out of the process entirely. Again, the Founders did us a great service by setting up a complex governance structure, but the structure they created has some major holes that the government class exploits each and every day.

Final note: Peter Schweizer’s book (link above) documents the extent to which Congressional Members (irrespective of party) commit graft and corruption everyday. I recommend that you take a look.