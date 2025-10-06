Governments always require revenue. They must pay employees, buy real estate, and purchase production from the private sector. More ignominiously, governments spend on their supporters after taking away from their detractors in the form of welfare and other “safety nets.” Some spending by governments has been formally agreed by the governed, in a sense, by establishing a constitution. Some spending is discretionary and used to “purchase” votes, thus creating dependency on this or that political party.

In the United States, aggressive spending growth has Congress looking for additional ways to obtain revenue. American states have an exacerbated problem, their spending must be paid for and they don’t have the unlimited borrowing capacity of the federal government. As a result, both the federal government and the states are edging closer to the eating up property rights. As has been argued, government determines exceptions to rights and, de facto, determines whether you have rights at all. It is true that rendering a right irrelevant takes time, but time always works for government against its citizens. Free speech rights have already been altered such that government employees have substantially more rights than citizens.

The same is true with property rights. Governments can collect more than they are owed, according to current rulings, thereby purposely violating the 5th Amendment’s “takings clause” requiring just compensation, until very recently. For years, 13 state governments engaged in “tax foreclosure windfalls,” taking entire homes as compensation for small amounts of past due property taxes. In Minnesota, a 2015 foreclosure due to $2,300 in back property taxes meant that the state could take all of Geraldine Tyler’s $25,000 equity in her condominium. The state’s court upheld the theft. The U.S. Supreme Court only recently (2023) struck down equity theft by state governments that occurred for many years and that have taken millions of dollars

A more recent phenomenon of abject property rights degradation is resultant from the infamous “War on Drugs”. Civil Asset Forfeiture laws were created to allow the police to simply take assets using the low standard of probable cause that a drug or other crime was committed. In this case, a crime does not have to be proven, nor does an arrest need to be made. Local government simply can seize assets and demand the owner of the property go to court to prove ownership. Given the difficulty to prove ownership, particularly for cash assets, it can be very profitable for local governments to assert questionable probable cause claims. Also, since local governments get to keep assets if no suit is filed, there is an incentive to increase forfeitures. Municipalities obtain more assets through Civil Asset Forfeiture without having to raise taxes or borrow, all under the auspices of alleged criminal behavior.

Finally, a primary purpose of taxes is for citizens and residents to pay for the services that they receive. It is reasonable for a home owner to pay into the Department of Transportation, which then gives grants to states to maintain and expand the Interstate Highway system. Likewise, they will pay for the common defense in the form of the federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as the newly named Department of War. The underlying idea is that Americans should pay for government services they consume or that is used to protect Americans.

There are more than 8 million expatriates (Americans who live abroad for retirement or work, etc.) across the globe. These people do not have access to American law enforcement, courts, roads, Amtrak, airports or any other federal, state or local government service, with the noted exception of the U.S. embassy or consulate. However, the federal government demands they pay taxes to the U.S. Treasury every year at normal rates because of their citizenship status, something that few countries do. Imagine the windfall profitability to a government to accrue revenue from 8 million people at no cost - not providing them any goods or services at all.

The U.S. has relied on minor tariffs and no income tax for over 150 years of its existence. Even with the mistake of the 1913 income tax provision, taxes were relatively low for quite some time. A wholesale erosion of property rights occurred when political parties figured out they could purchase the people’s allegiance with their own money. Prompted by President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society program in the 1960’s, all levels of the American government are on the prowl to render property rights meaningless. The World Economic Forum author Ida Auken of Denmark let the cat out of the bag in an essay entitled “You will own nothing and be happy.” It seems that the U.S. federal, state and local governments have taken this to heart.