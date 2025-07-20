Most of us are or have been employees. A few of us are employers, while some of us don’t work for various reasons - the-stay-at-home mom or dad with children, etc. However the vast majority of us have been employed at some point in our life. We have had some reasonably good bosses, certainly some horrible bosses (those are the ones we remember most often). Yet we all understand what being an employee is and what a boss is supposed to do, whether working at a Starbucks, United Airlines or the local bar down the street.

What defines an employee/employer relationship? A manager hires an employee to do a defined job, at a defined location, for a specific rate of compensation. Hours may be defined or may be flexible and some jobs tasks may change as the worker gets more experience. However, there are specific attributes of an employment relationship that are ubiquitous across the country:

Defined employer and agent - everyone works for a specific employer and that employer has an agent who serves as a boss, who trains and assign work to the employee. One’s paycheck may be from Apple Inc., but they have a manager who hires, trains, assigns work, manages performance, offers raises and promotions

Mutually agreed on compensation rate - when one starts a new job, it is required that they know the starting salary. The salary may be paid by the hour or month, or may be a results oriented payment (e.g. sales commission or bonuses).

Mutually agreed on tasks - the boss (employer’s agent) defines tasks that are required in the organization - fixing cars, serving drinks, making deliveries to homes, etc. They also assign performance criteria for the position, such as customer satisfaction, productivity or effectiveness measures.

Mutually agreed on hours and perquisites - all employers have set hours that employees are hired to work and certain perks, such as budgeted annual vacation or leave days.

Are Members of Congress employed? Moreover, do your Members of Congress work for you? If not, who actually employs them? How are they actually paid and who determines their salary? The answer would seem to be very complicated, as governments strive to build the complicated, but it is actually simple. We should not be fooled however, thinking “simple” equates to “moral.” This is certainly not the case.

The simplicity in Congress’ employment arrangement is that they have the benefits of being a salaried employees with all the routine upsides: fixed compensation unrelated to performance, a defined benefits plan (i.e. pension) based on term of service, about 3 months of non-session time to include vacation, federal holidays and days in district.

Members of Congress, cabinet level employees in Executive Branch (including President and Vice President), and federal judges enjoy protections as employees that other employees would necessarily face: legal liability protections for mistakes and bad judgement, terms of office that protect them from immediate termination under employment-at-will scenarios , protections from two party bargaining for raises - they just write their own raises into law, prosecutor discretion that provides some level of protection against crimes based on their long standing relationship with the prosecutor.

The biggest deviation of employment is the fact that Congress gets to negotiate with themselves when passing legislation for Congressional tax rates, perquisites and compensation. They sit at the table representing both sides, something the normies call “conflict of interest.” When Congress evaluates whether they should get an exception for this or that tax, they represent themselves and they represent their constituents. Since everyone prefers themselves to others, it is no wonder that Congress Members get special exemptions for taxes that others do not get, all the while “representing” constituents’ interests.

It is no wonder that Members of Congress have net worth growth that exceeds even the most savvy entrepreneurs (see table above). Nancy Pelosi uses her position in Congress to allegedly trade on insider, non public information, something that is probably legal in terms of the letter of the law, but something that is doubtful in meeting the spirit of the Insider Trading Act.

Critics view Congressional stock trading as something to be banned. This is a laudable consideration, but is insufficient. Congress should be able to trade stocks, but not using inside information, which they do. The problem is the employment structure of Congress - the fact that they legislate laws or exemptions from laws for themselves is repugnant. The structural capability for Congress to enhance their own wealth via interest conflicts is dangerous for the country. It puts Members interests above the national interest. Likewise, for any parliamentary system for our European and other friends. Is it any wonder why a lawyer who can earn $400,000 in the free market would spend thousands of hours and over $2.5 million to run for a job that pays $174,000? The return on investment just isn't there, unless there is more under the table or along side it. Hey, it’s great work if you can get it.

Perhaps the biggest structural question that should be raised is why Members of Congress are allowed to set rules, with serious exemptions for themselves? The Founders promulgated the three complementary branches of government to ensure one branch could not effectively form a dictatorially centralized organization. Yet, there isn’t a 4th branch, the people, and they have so little say in their own government. Other than a designed-to-be-convoluted Convention of the States process, the people have no legal way of reigning in a Congress from improving their own employment status: increasing above and under the table profits, while legally limiting losses.

Looking ahead, countries (notably the US) have trillions of dollars of debt, massive levels of government corruption, embrace the socialist trend (until recently) by regulating markets, and enshrine various popular left wing trends into law (e.g. climate change regulation). As the employment moat grows between legislators and the people, the nation is harmed. In addition to MAGA, perhaps nations need an MPEA movement - Make Politicians Employees Again.