Note to my readers: I had an article written for you for Saturday delivery as normal, but there was a technical issue on Substack. I am working with the great people from the platform to solve the issue. Thank you for your patience and for subscribing.

We hear it everyday from the news media, law pundits on TV and members of Congress on an endless loop: rights are not absolute, there are exceptions to all of them. In many cases, exceptions make sense: for example, you can say a lot of what you want, but don’t give out American secrets that would put our military personnel at risk. You can also own and shoot a firearm, but you cannot do so in a crowded shopping mall for obvious reasons.

One of the things we learned during the Biden administration is that government, particularly the US federal government, benefits greatly from legal exceptions defined by, stay with me here, themselves. Of course, it did not only occur with the Biden administration, but the Biden administration shines a particular light on the topic.

I have covered the structural issues associated with our Department of Justice before. This year, however, the DOJ engaged in activities that make the case for its own bifurcation. Classified documents can be utilized by a government employee during the course of their employment, but they are required to properly return them after their employment ends. Donald Trump was found to have classified documents after his term as president expired. Also, Joe Biden was also found to have classified documents in 2023 during his time as Vice President, which ceased in 2016. Two allegedly criminal acts by both presidents. The result? The president that the government hates gets an indictment and the president the government likes will not be indicted for doing the same thing.

Federal prosecutors are banking on the fact that Sovereign Immunity and Prosecutorial Discretion legal doctrines, taken together, allow the government to violate Due Process protections for Trump and certainly for the American people in the case of Biden.. The combination of these two concepts is a dangerous elixir for people expecting a fair legal process generally, despite your opinions of Trump or Biden. These exemptions from Due Process allow the government to manipulate elections. What would happen in your state if the Attorney General simply arrested candidates for elected office from your preferred party 3 months prior to the election every year? After an election loss, they could easily drop all the charges, once the opposition party gets into office.

What of Due Process for prosecutors who might engage in this travesty of justice? Citizens cannot hold them accountable for three reasons: 1) prosecutors have Absolute Sovereign Immunity and they are exempt from lawsuit, 2) prosecutors have the benefit of Prosecutorial Discretion - justification used to not hold Biden accountable and 3) a extremely high bar to prove prosecutorial misconduct, when the prosecutor has, and can hide all the evidence of his/her crimes. Likewise, the organizational structure continues to support prosecutors, sometimes even when they obviously engage in misconduct.

An outsider may look at the US governance structure and correctly conclude that the exceptions to and exemptions from the law of key government employees has the ability to throw elections, get rid of those who are a threat to government power and make “We the People” a simplistic, meaningless aspirational statement we get to talk about in history class.