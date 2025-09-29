Recently, Secretary of HHS Robert Kennedy Jr. testified in front of a Senate about some of the actions the agency he runs are taking to improve overall American health. President Trump was criticized for his pick of Robert Kennedy Jr. because he lacked the education and medical experience held by previous agency heads - Robert Kennedy Jr. is a lawyer. The Members of Congress yelling the loudest at his policy changes, specifically Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) are either educated as lawyers or political scientists, neither of which have anything to do with national health.

The challenge for those with common sense (or good sense, since it isn’t that common anymore) is how to wrestle with key bureaucratic decisions and promulgated laws by the government, most of whom do not and cannot have the requisite knowledge to differentiate one set of recommendations from the other. Each side has their own “experts” who have studied the effectiveness of this or that decision, from a particular perspective.

People knowledgable in a field can be useful in shaping a conversation, pointing out factual weaknesses, conducting relevant and good research. Experts might have specific credentials that may be relevant to the debate or discussion. Yet, it is our undying loyalty to the expert, and failure to evaluate the argument that sinks us. All of us, including myself, fall into this trap from time to time.

There are at least 3 ways this impacts us:

The Tangential Expert: There are experts who venture outside their area of expertise. Noam Chomsky is internationally known as supporting socialism and is an anti-capitalist. His original advanced work in linguistics has made him famous among linguists, certainly a basis for pride. The foray into political economy has not been as successful and has garnered a lot of criticism. His support for traditionally defined socialism (society owning production) has proven to be largely a disaster to economies of Cuba and Venezuela. The Advocate: organizers of political and economic causes have learned long ago that the acquisition of a believable messenger is just as important as concocting the message. Just as Nike found his airness Michael Jordan to sell shoes, political causes seek experts to advocate for their message. Libertarians look to experts at the Cato Institute, conservatives seek out those from the Heritage Foundation and Center for American Progress for those on the political left. The use of advocates is not a problem per se. However, using them as an authority proxy in the absence of legitimate arguments is often how they are utilized. Credentialism: most people fall into the habit of evaluating arguments using shortcuts. Shortcuts can be good. Some can be horrible - a typical shortcut of the political left is one’s educational background, Ivy League advanced degrees and such. The political right does something similar, but with past, sometimes unrelated accomplishments - Elon Musk’s billionaire status was enough to persuade conservatives that he could make government more efficient (he tried but didn’t)

Americans and, dare I say other western countries fall sideways when arguments are presented as unassailable from the expert perch. Questionable arguments from agreed upon experts are still questionable arguments. One touting her PhD from Cornell does make a bad assumption or conclusion into a good one. Research, theories and arguments should stand on their own; attempts to mitigate counter research cannot be explained away if “our side” has a more prestigious advocate than “your side.” Let us (myself included) look at arguments and the underlying research for political decisions and not the messengers and their credentials.