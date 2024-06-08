Donald Trump was tried and convicted on 34 counts of charges in a New York court this week. Undoubtedly, the former president will appeal the charges against him. This is a bad look for the former president and his presidential campaign will likely be negatively impacted as a result. Which independent voters want to cast their ballot for a convicted felon? I suspect not very many, at least not enough to give Trump a win over Biden.

There is a much bigger issue on the horizon that goes way beyond the simple impact to the Trump campaign: Lawfare (law based warfare). When competing politicians utilize the legal system to entrap, embarrass, devour campaign funds among other techniques, do we really have a legitimate legal system? Many casual consumers of the news will lack the insight and understanding of particular cases, something that is totally understandable as most people have a life that is not politics.

It is crucial that the American people believe in our system of justice, as citizens of other countries should be able to believe in theirs. However, many countries (e.g. Russia, Venezuela) have highly questionable justice systems, where the politically favored are almost always either rarely charged or easily acquitted for actual wrongdoing. On the other hand, the same countries’ jails are crammed with people who did not break the law; rather they represent the political opposition. America and indeed, other first world nations have traditionally been held to higher standards. Those who commit the crime get punished and where those who do not commit any crime are set free or not bothered. If people are not treated fairly based on their actions and behaviors, we simply don’t have a justice system at all.

Without a fair and functioning justice system, the nation as we know it cannot endure. A functioning system of justice is one of the core requirements of a free and moral nation. A common observation is that our justice system is eroding; the political class is incrementally modifying the system such that soon it will not resemble that which makes United States so great.

What are ingredients for a functioning justice system? This is where we need to start as we build our collective capability for informed comparisons between a fair justice system and what we have today. This is coming from a process and organizational structure perspective, not from a lawyer - just to be clear.

Insulation of justice from politics - part of our government is designed to operate with a functional ethic of subjectivity, to follow the party platform voted by a majority of the people. The justice system, by contrast, is supposed to be relatively free of politics. If one does the crime, they should do the time - a pre-specified punishment should follow the criminal act. Your political persuasion, color, religion, family name, the elites whom you know, etc. should not impact the case.

Accountability within the justice system - in any process, the participants executing the process must be held accountable for their performance. If not, processes tend to degrade over time and process outcomes get worse. Well managed processes require an objective(s) they are designed to meet: banking processes match profits with solvency, retail inventories balance between too much inventory (overstocks) and no inventory (stock outs), etc. A justice process must be accountable to two objectives: assurance that all law breakers get the punishment prescribed by law, while those who were wrongfully accused are free of punishment.

Countries around the world have struggled to get the justice process right. Some don’t care about these two components of justice, because is simply a synonym for power. In the west, however, an honest attempt at maintaining a high functioning system of justice was the promise to their people. In the United States, we had a high performing system (certainly not a perfect performing system) for years. Police were generally honest and not abusive, the prosecutorial commitment to justice for the guilty and innocent was paramount, judges provided reasonable boundaries for legal arguments and juries make conviction/acquittal decisions based on the evidence.

We now see how a justice system can erode when politicians declare lawfare on their enemies. We see severe structural problems in the US government, as the DOJ reports to the president. We know that politics now interdict the justice system, preventing it from working, as there are different standards based on party affiliation. We also see contrived defensive routines from the government, protecting insiders from accountability with old concepts of Sovereign Immunity to Prosecutorial Discretion. The culmination of political prosecutions (i.e. lawfare), protections from accountability and significant structural mistakes have dramatically eroded the concept of justice. It is almost laughable that incumbant politicians talk about the legal system in Russia as draconian at the same time the American system approaches theirs. If I were a betting man, I would put money on political purges and single ideology rule soon. We are losing the Republic, changes need to be made.