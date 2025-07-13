The electorate, the media and government use key metrics about government processes, for better or worse. They have input measures such as the amount of money spent, number of hours or number of people supporting a particular policy. Output measures, by contrast are normally not used in government calculations as a way to evaluate policy. The fact of the leveling off of the poverty rate with respect to heightened welfare spending is simply one example Congress largely refuses to discuss.

Congress spends money to further the goals of the country, among other considerations: the help the poor and disabled, to implement justice, etc. One of the major Constitutional responsibilities is to “provide for the common defense.” Republicans traditionally have wanted to spend large sums on defense, partially to police the world, but also because many of them in Congress are beholden to the military industrial complex. Until recently, Democrats were content to spend American money on social programs. More recently, Democrats are fixated on fighting proxy wars around the globe.

A question for the American people (and tangentially, citizens of other countries with respect to their budgets) is how much should the government spend on national defense? This is an important question, as defense spending is one of the largest portions of the federal budget. In fact, as of 2023, the federal government allocated about $820 billion for defense, something that represents a build up of over 62% since 1980 (after inflation adjustments). This is not an insignificant amount, as it represents $5,331 for the average tax payer.

Currently, Americans seem to be content to pay their taxes, hope their president does not get into needless wars, and thank the military for their service. The Defense Department is so large that it seems untouchable in a myriad of ways. Politically, those in Congress who question an expenditure get beat up as being against defense or even for America’s enemies. Presidents who question military budgets get stonewalled by the 44 four star executive officers (generals, admirals) each protecting a pet project or budget (by comparison, we ran World War II and 15 million military personnel with fewer than half that number). Finally, members of the press who ask about the dollars spent on military vehicles (ships, planes, tanks) and equipment are largely given the military dodge: “it’s classified.”

It is totally appropriate for citizens to ask a few questions about the role of defense to get to a reasonable cost. This is important, as President (and 5 star General) Dwight Eisenhower warned us about the “Military Industrial Complex” - creating a behemoth so large that, in effect, it becomes its own branch of government, with a self defined role.

What is the military’s role? There are many views of what the military, specifically the US military is supposed to do. What the generals see as the military role seems to be very different from what the Commander in Chiefs (US presidents) have wanted. Furthermore, taxpayers and the electorate probably have a different view entirely.

National Defense - the purpose of the military is to defend the United States and its recognized territories in the air, land and sea. This is the simplest version, closest to that defined in the Constitution (arguably) and most likely aligns with what the taxpayer/electorate is thinking because it requires fews military bases, forward deployed troops and the logistics chain is contained within the US.

National Interests Defense - the military should defend any location that the US has a material interest in defending. Our allies, such as NATO countries fall into this category directly, but so does Israel, Taiwan and a few other countries. It is suspected that the intelligence services and the military leadership views this as a reasonable, but flexible role for the US military. However, it is fairly complicated too from a logistics perspective as countries that meet the national interest come on and off the list over time. Vietnam used to be list in the 1960’s and nearly 60,000 members of our military were sacrificed there. This country is not on the list today. Likewise, the National Interests Defense allows free or near free riders from our allies as the US spends inordinately on a military to protect the very allies who allocate their tax revenue to welfare programs. This sentiment was played out as an adage in the United States Congress in the 1940’s that United Kingdom would fight Germany to the last American (World at War series, 1974)

World’s Policeman - the military should engage in potentially any combat zone to stop the fighting in order to broker peace. This is a typical presidential strategy for a couple of reasons. First, if the US military polices the world, the US is seen as strong. Other nations defer to US strength, and the American government can sit on the moral high ground. Second, as the US president’s ratings fall in the polls, few things energize the electorate as a strong leader engaging this or that moral crusade (reflected in the Hollywood film Wag the Dog). Of course, imagine the costs as massive tax revenue is taken out of the economy to fund billion dollar budgets, while thousands of American youths perish in a conflict in some out of the way place: Somalia, Iraq, Grenada, Cambodia, North Korea, Lebanon, etc. The list goes on and on.

Of course, there are alternative strategies and military roles one might imagine, but these seem to be the most pronounced historical categories. President Trump seems moving the dial towards National Defense, with the exception of the recent Iran bombing, juxtaposed to another Republican President, George W. Bush, who thought nation building in Iraq was the optimal strategy. Either way, the electorate has spoken and it looks like a National Defense posture, with some minor adjustments is in vogue now.

The major problem in choosing the military option that best serves the country, any country, is that the political class that gets to choose it rarely sacrifice their own family members in the process. One simply does not often see the children of a president, prime minister, Congressman, MP or judge being conscripted into the military. It is rare that they would volunteer. Therefore, the political class is tempted to only look for the political outcomes for them, as they simply do not pay the price. Instead, it’s the teacher in Leeds, the farmer’s wife in Des Moines or the field hand in Lyon who loses their son or daughter from an ill conceived military strategy. While budgets matter, this is the real loss that the political class ignores.

Note: Regovernance recommends Peter Zeihan as a starting point, but certainly not the end point, for developing an understanding the geopolitical landscape and the role of the US military within it. Mr. Zeihan has his legitimate critics, hence the starting point recommendation.