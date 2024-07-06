There is a slew of reported crimes committed by illegal immigrants recently as the Biden Administration does everything it can to bring them in, both law abiding and criminal alike. As these crimes are being reported, from rape to child molestation to murder (and worse), the arguments for and against illegal immigration are becoming more heated.

The interesting gap for me is the lack of conversation on the political left about the reported crimes committed by illegal immigrants. While I understand that what gets reported in the news is that which is unusual (weather and sports aside), I still would expect some interaction or comment from the left. Yet, we get crickets from them.

One of the most emphatically supported ideas of the (generally) collectivist left is the idea of income equality and that the lack thereof is an economic anomaly that must be tempered by government action. Those of us who are endowed with specific strengths that they activate early in life and build on them are earning disproportionate income relative to the rest of us, something collectivists conclude is totally immoral. Loosely paraphrasing Barak Obama in his conversation with “Joe the Plumber,” we need to spread our national wealth around.

I have noticed that no collectivist responds the same way with respect to crime, specifically the punishment of crime. Imagine a scenario of your neighbor who drives on Thursday afternoon. Your neighbor drives through a school zone with a posted speed limit of 20 miles per hour, going 65 miles per hour while drunk. The neighbor is arrested by the police, tried and convicted of reckless driving and driving while impaired. In your community the punishment is 6 months in the city jail. The question for collectivists is who should do the jail time? If I were to propose that the driver be put in jail for 1 month and that the city administration pick 5 neighbors to spend 1 month in jail for the crime, how would a collectivist consider this proposal? After all, it is a collectivist proposal - society taking responsibility for the individual.

The economic poor, as collectivists often assert, are victims of society, therefore the welfare state take money from the same society that causes poverty and provide for them. But what of the behavioral poor? Certainly, the same logic applies. Criminals should have society pay for their behavioral debts, just as it does their economic debts. Isn’t it unfair that the behavioral rich (non-criminals in this case) should have so much freedom, while the behavioral poor suffer in prison? Shouldn’t we spread punishment around?

The collectivist response on these issues often comes in two forms: 1) punishment itself is wrong inherently or 2) we shouldn’t spread negative effects (punishments), but only positive effects (income). Item number 1 is suspect because of the collectivist cheer that went out when Donald Trump was convicted. Likewise, collectivists demanded the prosecution and punishment Derrick Chauvin, the arresting officer in the George Floyd case. Further, the collectivist left demanded the young man who invaded Nancy Pelosi’s home be tried and convicted of a number of charges including trespass. In other words, when the transgressor is someone they don’t like, transgresses against someone they support or transgresses one of their own, then punishment makes sense.

The second form is more telling. Collectivists may be in position to profit from the welfare state personally (financially or politically) or believe they will be able to demonstrate virtue to their comrades by applauding the distribution of positive effects. Said differently, collectivists choose value and avoid costs for themselves. After all, if we had an accountability system described above, collectivists would pay the price for living next to a high potential criminal. Moreover, since it is extremely difficult to judge who might be the next criminal, living next to anyone might be a steep price indeed.

In either case, collectivists are such when the benefits exceed the costs. Kind of sounds like capitalism.

By the way, if the criminal justice system does change to what I described above, I am moving next to Bernie Sanders and robbing a bank.