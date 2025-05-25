Regovernance

Regovernance

Discussion about this post

Steve Boronski
15h

Reparations ignores three important facts.

1. Britain was the first country to make slavery illegal and America was the second.

2. The slaves were rounded up by Arabs and Africans themselves.

3. Slavery still exists in many African and Middle Eastern countries.

Sober Christian Gentleman
8h

Making people who never owned slaves Pay people who were never slaves is leftist logic.

