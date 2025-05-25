Recently, US Representative Summer Lee (D, Pennsylvania) introduced a resolution supporting a bill for reparations to descendants of former slaves from the United States federal government. Slavery reparations in the United States is not new, but there is a new, broader effort supporting its implementation. Democrats broadly support this bill for reparations as repayment for the horrible and incomprehensible institution of slavery.

The theory behind reparations is that a country that condoned an institution as bad as slavery must be held accountable for being nationally complicit in its horror. After all, Germany paid reparations to the Jews who were Holocaust victims and the US federal government did pay reparations to the Japanese immigrants after President Franklin Roosevelt put them in so called “internment camps,” concentration camps of another name. Therefore, from the legal and political perspective, there are precedents.

We should not confuse reparations with restitution, however. Restitution is payment from a party who caused damage (the perpetrator), to one who sustained it (the victim). Reparations are payments made from a government to victims directly or to their descendants. Since the government does not possess money, it must first tax its people to pay for reparations. The first problem with reparations is the absence of a clear perpetrator; the taxpayers of today did not own slaves, nor did they offer support for such a dreadful institution. The issue here is about accountability: should we hold people accountable for something they did not do individually? Collective justice advocates resounding answer is yes.

Reparations target people who are descendants of slaves. This raises an important question about timing. How far do we go back in recorded history to ensure reparations to victims of bad institutions? This isn’t particularly clear. Germany, for example, has paid reparations to Holocaust victims and their families within 70 years (roughly 3 generations). Payments to Japanese immigrants in the US were also made quickly, within 2 generations (1988).

Slavery in the US ended in the 1860’s, during the Civil War. That represents 160 years ago, or 8 generations. Some will ask about the equivalent rule to the statute of limitations in the reparations case. This is a valid question: how long can we go back until it proves fruitless to demand reparations? Is 5 generations enough, or should we analyze every institution since the dawn of time? Should we really have a conversation about Iranian (formerly Persia) reparations to Greece for the slaughter of the 300 at Thermoplae? To the extent that you may think this is ridiculous means that you are willing to drawn a line somewhere.

The other end of the spectrum of collective justice targets those who are actually guilty individually, but that the legal system lets off because they belong to a favored collective. In the summer of 2020, a few hundred young people decided to riot after the death of George Floyd. In Seattle Washington, the group formed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). This group would not allow Seattle police to enter the area, something which Mayor Jennie Durkin obliged, equating the gathering of young people, some who were armed, to “summer camp.” In the end, four people were murdered and Police Chief Carmen Best reported dramatic increase in sexual assaults and rapes in the area. The police chief eventually resigned due to being politically hamstrung by the city council and because the Seattle city council chastised her for calling protests a “riot.” Chief Best correctly stated that the movement resulted in many crimes. The Seattle City Council considered actual crimes that were committed as not crimes because a movement was positive in their collective opinion..

Likewise, during the same riot period, Cook County (Chicago) prosecutor Kim Foxx dropped thousands of cases of looting, homicide, assault and other crimes. Arguably, this is based on her solidarity with the rioters’ cause, rather than professional prosecutorial action.

Collective justice is problematic because it punishes the innocent. Holding a group accountable for the crimes of an individual or, conversely, failing to hold actual perpetrators accountable results in refusing justice to the victims of their crimes. In both cases, innocent people suffer. While Prosecutorial Discretion has merit, it has been greatly misused, particularly in those cases where alleged criminals match ideology with the prosecutor.

Those seeking collective justice often do so because of greed. Representative Lee, a descendant of slaves, seeks a reparations check for herself. Congressional and state politicians seek solidarity with black or Democrat voters in order to get elected and reelected. Their aim at reparations is based on how they can profit individually, not on seeking justice for the enslaved, as actually being enslaved does not apply to any living person in the US.

Likewise, not applying justice to those actually committing crimes due to ideological solidarity is designed to maintain their highly paid federal or state prosecutor position. The fear of getting called out for applying justice to criminals represents a real career risk.

Collective justice is simply theater designed to obscure the real purpose. It is based on personal greed either from baseless payment from the government or to maintain a lifestyle by aligning with crime ridden, often violent ideologies. In either case, actual justice simply falls by the wayside. A nation cannot flourish without justice, nor can when the innocent are automatically guilty without evidence.