Regovernance

Regovernance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Hermens's avatar
Michael Hermens
Jul 1

Great thought, Steve. You are right on point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandy's avatar
Brandy
Jul 1

Really great article. Very simply put, easy to understand, and makes perfect sense. Will share.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Hermens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture