I’ve read Engels and Marx. I have also read Robert Heilbroner’s work “The Worldly Philosophers,” and I consider myself a fan. Further, I listened to Thomas Sowell’s introduction to Marx’s life (a 6 part series - other videos can be found in the comments on YouTube). My purpose of reading these works is to satisfy my quest to determine why and how a philosophy came to fruition where millions were murdered in its name.

Clearly there are other philosophies that have directly caused mass murder as well: Facism in Germany, Monarchy in Russia (under the Czars) or in England, etc. In this piece, I will focus on collectivism and will not differentiate between Socialism or Communism. Many countries have taken the plunge into some form of collectivism, I suspect initially to help the poorest. Over time, however, the population is coerced to maintain collectivism - the NKVD (predecessor to the KGB) in Russia for example.

I argue that we need both collectivism and capitalism, each in its own lane. On reflection, when governments use force to ensure an economic model is in place, you can rest assured that the economic model is in the wrong lane. People naturally subscribe to both because it is the most rational.

Imagine the underlying values of capitalism and collectivism (I will dispense from talking about definitions here).

Capitalism : one gets the value that they create through wages, profits or asset appreciation

Collectivism: members of the society have the responsibility to other members to help them financially if they don’t have enough to live with dignity.

As a thought experiment, we have a small, young family. This family consists of mom, dad and junior (a 2 year old child). Dad works 40 hours a week at a local bank. Mom works part time as a trainer at a local gym, that is next door to a well run daycare, where she drops junior off in the morning.

Dad brings home $7,500 monthly after paying taxes, mom brings home $2,000. How much does junior bring home? Zero.

If we apply the underlying values of capitalism, dad can spend $7,500, mom can spend $2,000 and junior gets nothing. The end result is that dad lives well, mom can buy the basics and junior starves to death. There are indeed families that are so dysfunctional that this actually happens and governments have a term for it: child abuse or neglect. Mom and dad would be severely punished by the government for letting their child starve.

Government action in response to child abuse is an indicator of an economic system applied in the wrong way. The capitalist system is a complete failure at the familial level. The approach and incentives simply cannot work with the natural state of the family. Therefore, reasonable people apply the collectivist model to their families. Dad spends less on himself, mom spends the same and junior gets clothes, a warm bed and nourishing food. In many families, dad takes on a promotion at work that requires him to work 47 hours per week, but the additional $2,000 after tax income allows mom to stay home with junior and begin homeschooling. Many families operate this way.

I suspect that Karl Marx looked at his family, his wife and young daughters, and thought it would be helpful to apply the same collective approach to the nation. However, there are two major differences:

The adult responsibility of self determination. It is the difference between one who cannot work (children, and one who does not want to the vast majority of people prioritize their children above strangers or even neighbors.

Imagine how society looks at a young, able man of 25 years old whose parents still take care of all of his needs: clothing, food, transportation, grooming, etc.. There is significant amount of scorn heaped on this man for avoiding self determination activities - getting a job, car, apartment, etc. Society looks at a 2 year old very differently than a 25 year old in this regard. One cannot work, the other does not want to.

Governments that extract an enormous amount of tax from people who work hard to give to those who choose not to work are forcing an adverse prioritization. Imagine having to give large portions of the money you worked for and were planning to invest in the future of your children, to a stranger who is 31 years old and chose to never work? I doubt many would accept that prioritization above if when they give their money. It is very different when politicians give your money to them.

Nations where collectivism is the epicenter of the organized society generally purchase much larger and intrusive internal security forces. Communist Party historians of both Stalinist Russia and Mao’s China can attest to the large number of internal security forces required to initially force, then maintain collectivist policies. In our own time, Vietnam did the same in the 1970’s and 80’s, as well as Venezuela most recently.

Generally, the purpose is to pacify the populace and ensure they do not revolt against the government. Why would people take their lives in their own hands to revolt against the system? One reason is that collectivist systems are unnatural; such an inordinate amount of power moves from the citizen to the government. The more the collectivist the system, the more unstable it is. Collectivist systems take away freedoms people expect, never mind economic distortion that impacts the production and distribution of goods and services.

Governments that actively enforce collectivism or capitalism are indicating that something wrong is happening in the system: either they are fighting criminal behavior by families, or the government is acting as a criminal itself. We clearly need both systems, each occupying the correct lane, for society to flourish. The next time a political opponent asks for rights or benefits of government, ask yourself, “will this right or benefit receive so much blowback that the government will have to actively enforce it on a relative basis?” If the answer is no, it is natural. If the answer is yes, watch out.