There seems to be a new trend of black women who get power and misuse it. Attorneys General, mayors and other senior politicians get money and power, corruption soon follows. Of course, this does not happen all the time and there are some very good black, female government officials. However, we cannot ignore the past few years of increased corruption. The typical types of corruption: love interests where taxpayer money is misused for expensive cars, trips to exotic location, even preferential payments to partners. Additionally, there are cases of fraud and embezzlement.

These situations are strange because politicians, particularly those with legal degrees, should know better. It is fair to suspect that something else is afoot.

Marianne Mosby - a former Baltimore prosecutor who was convicted on mortgage fraud and perjury. While the appeals courts have overturned her fraud conviction, the perjury charges stuck.

Leticia James - one of the most famous District Attorneys because she took on President Donal Trump in a curious case of fraud, where Trump’s lenders and Trump himself said there was no fraudulent business dealings, yet James persisted for political reasons. She was indicted for mortgage fraud, having claimed her father was her husband on a mortgage application and that her Virginia home was place of legal residence, though she is the New York State District Attorney (allegedly to get better mortgage terms).

Fanni Willis - the Atlanta District Attorney who filed suit against Trump, started a romantic relationship with a man, and then hired and paid him excessively relative to other attorneys, allegedly based on her romantic relationship. Willis was also fined for contempt of court for refusing to provide state records in resolute opposition to the Georgia Open Records Act regarding the election results in Fulton County.

LaToya Cantrell - the Mayor of New Orleans was indicted for wire fraud, obstruction and a number of other crimes while allegedly having an affair with a member of her security team. She allegedly misused taxpayer funds while traveling together, wrongfully claiming the trips were work related, when they were romantic getaways.

Tiffany Henyard - a former mayor of Dolton Illinois, was investigated for gross mismanagement of funds and embezzlement, including the spending of $43,000 of city money on a municipal credit card on Amazon.com. Dolton, a city of around 20,000 residents had a $5 million reserve on the day Henyard took office, an amount that has been fairly consistent over the years. After a mere 3 years of Henyard in office, the city is in the red by over $3.5 million, an $8.5 million swing. The police chief, a salaried employee and not part of the collective bargaining agreement, was paid $215,000 in overtime (to which he is not entitled) by Hen yard.

Tania Fernandes Anderson - a member of the Boston City Council was convicted of federal public corruption charges after paying a family member a $14,000 bonus and demanding half as a kickback.

Perhaps the rise in black, female political leaders, something to certainly be celebrated, yields a corresponding percentage growth of corrupt ones. Translated, as more black women join politics, there will be a proportionate jump in corruption by the same group. However, the types of corruption seem to be the same across the group, very different from, say, the typical bribery charges we see among other politician demographics.

Another perspective is that the rise of leftist (read as “intersectional”) support for minorities have emboldened them, such that any criticism would be immediately translated as racism and sexism. Some black, female government leaders may have a heightened sense of entitlement, given the leftist support of the persona of the “strong black woman.” Therefore, the untouchable strong black woman knows that it is unlikely law enforcement, particularly in Democrat run jurisdictions, will hold her accountable. In general, they were correct. In most cases, it took the federal Department of Justice to investigate and indict the corruption in these cases. Blue states did not.

This looks like a trend. Democrat jurisdictions (cities or states) that have replaced law and order with equity have and will continue to see an increase in corruption by politicians. A system founded on diversity or equity cannot simultaneously prosecute members of a high ranking intersectional class.

The bigger problem is the degree to which the intersectional culture invades the Department of Justice itself. If this happens, the odds of corruption more broadly goes up dramatically as there is no justice corrective.

Black women getting elected into political office is a welcome sight. However, the trend of increasing corruption is an issue. State and local governments should not refrain from investigating charges of corruption vigorously, as they would with any other group, based on fear of being considered racist or sexist. Governments must piece the intersectionality shield and send the corrupt to prison, irrespective of personal attributes.