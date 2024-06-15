It is undeniable that universities have created a very difficult time for themselves. Violating their own rules with respect to plagiarism, antisemitism and indoctrination is rampant. Their outputs today: woke students pull a Don Quixote, attacking the windmills defined by the intersectionality cabal. Israel, “toxic masculinity”, white people, traditional religion (Islam exempted) are all included. University professors egg this process on with dubious claims based on far-fetched research findings and bad approaches. It seems to be an ideology first approach, with research to support the ideology.

There is a bigger part here, beyond the faculty’s adherence to woke-based Marxism. The university presidents’ adherence to age old collegial university strategies have contributed to the woke mind virus that create violent protests that harm property and people.

Student-as-Customer Strategy - the current approach for universities. This strategy assumes that students are the customers of the university and, therefore, the university is bound to serve their needs. The money flows line up with this strategy, as students are on the hook for substantial costs (most get loans and/or government subsidies). The university responds to student needs for academics (academic advisors, tutors) cultural expressions (seminars, student union museum events), social events (parties, sports) and other participatory events demanded by students.

Student-as-Product Strategy - an alternative strategy. The university treats students as “human products,” with the customer being the organizations that will hire them. I recognize this sounds suspect with respect to the term “human products”, but bear with me. Universities would specialize in serving specific industries (sustainable energy, banking, technology, education etc.) or would serve specific functions across industry (engineering, accounting, law, entertainment). University academic leaders (deans and provosts) would meet with businesses to compile skills and talents that future-employer-customer require in the near future. The concept of “general education” would be eliminated and students would only take courses in their field of study, thus reducing the time to graduation. The key thing to take away here is that universities would use the manufacturing process, but not necessarily manufacturing tasks. This model embodies targeting specific customers, taking in appropriate high school students and orienting the school curriculum directly toward customers. How the knowledge enablement is performed is open to the faculty. Classroom teaching may not be the best way to maximize the “products” capability.

Both approaches protect student security, human dignity, housing, etc. However, the Customer Strategy requires the university to kowtow to naive student sensibilities because, after all, they are the customer. A very small group of vocal students can have the administration turning in knots with superfluous political demands (i.e. cease fire in Gaza or climate change). The Product Strategy does not consider the political demands of products. After all, the customer is the portfolio of companies the student will work for during his or her working tenure.

Never mind my general agreement with Bryan Caplan’s “The Case Against Education,” in terms of stopping the massively subsidy of higher education, universities would serve their students better by incrementally changing to the Student-as-Product approach. The timeline for student graduation would be substantially less (time to graduate would be reduced by more than 50% compared to today), there would be more learning-by-doing scenarios (e.g. internships) that are more effective in knowledge transfer. Actively linking the university to select employers also provides a feedback loop about the capability of graduates; very important market signals for the modification of curricula, pedagogy and other forms of university performance. Contrast this with the Student-as-Customer feedback loop of “did you enjoy the experience?”

Naive students who lack the understanding (that’s why they are students after all) of how industries and jobs work should not be influencing curricula or, frankly anything else the university does. The Student-as-Customer model ushered in the era of educational distraction, which makes one wonder why they are in college in the first place, beyond the enjoyment of the experience.

University leaders simply are not equipped generally to transform the university away from the Student-as-Customer model. This is primarily because they came up through the model and benefited from it. In order to change the system, they have to change themselves first, which is unlikely. The shortest path to the Student-as-Product model is to bring in serious, strong organizational presidents dedicated to the mission.