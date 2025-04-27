Regovernance
The Empiricists' Strategy for Losing
Logic is insufficient to realize the limited government vision
Apr 27
•
Michael Hermens
6
Regovernance
The Empiricists' Strategy for Losing
10
The Government Spiral: Creating Its Own Demand
The Interesting Case of Housing
Apr 19
•
Michael Hermens
8
Regovernance
The Government Spiral: Creating Its Own Demand
4
The Limitation of Experience
Experience Only Matters within Context
Apr 12
•
Michael Hermens
7
Regovernance
The Limitation of Experience
4
Government Strategy: What Works vs. What Feels Good
Inside Out vs. Outside In
Apr 5
•
Michael Hermens
6
Regovernance
Government Strategy: What Works vs. What Feels Good
2
March 2025
The Socialist Illusion
"Collectivism": You Are Equally Poor, Dear Leader Is Not
Mar 29
•
Michael Hermens
18
Regovernance
The Socialist Illusion
1
Government Fraud - Exhibit E
"The Government Is Not A Business"
Mar 22
•
Michael Hermens
7
Regovernance
Government Fraud - Exhibit E
The Progressive Sprint to Profits
The Political Left Orients Towards the Grift
Mar 15
•
Michael Hermens
6
Regovernance
The Progressive Sprint to Profits
2
The Stewardship Allergy
Governments Are Structurally Apathetic About Taxpayers
Mar 8
•
Michael Hermens
6
Regovernance
The Stewardship Allergy
Understanding Intellectualist Strategy
There Actually is a Method to the Madness
Mar 1
•
Michael Hermens
4
Regovernance
Understanding Intellectualist Strategy
February 2025
Viva La Resistance
Government Defensive Routines for Nonsense Spending & Corruption
Feb 22
•
Michael Hermens
6
Regovernance
Viva La Resistance
2
Government By Design: Legal Conflicts
Accountability Is Only For You
Feb 15
•
Michael Hermens
9
Regovernance
Government By Design: Legal Conflicts
4
36 Trillion Reasons For A Referendum
Forcing Adulthood
Feb 8
•
Michael Hermens
6
Regovernance
36 Trillion Reasons For A Referendum
6
