Welcome to Regovernance

Regovernance

noun

the modification of how governments exercise control. the act of repairing and/or replacing an existing but malfunctioning government via civil, nonviolent means.

Thank you so much for joining me on this journey to small government, accountable to We, the People. As we embark on this this work, we have to understand the games that governments play to enrich themselves, utilize power to grow the powerful, and manipulate the political system for politician’s and party advantage.

Your Journey Master: Michael Hermens

I am a consultant who specializes in the design and improvement of business organizations. I have a long tenure of leading organizations to improve accountability, communication and effectiveness while working for such consultancies as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Capgemini, and Wipro.

I write about government generally, and in some cases, the American federal government specifically, and the misuse of power, misguided processes and structural problems. I joined Sub stack in 2023 and started writing about American government structures because I am deeply concerned that the country is in trouble. Much of my work is targeted at government generally, and will apply to my subscribers outside of the United States.

Regovernance comes out weekly. I try to keep to the schedule as much as possible, although occasionally I might alter this commitment to you due to work pressures. I appreciate your understanding.

Subscribe to get full access to Regovernance and website. You can see previous articles on the website. Never miss an update so subscribe below. You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.